All FragPunk codes and how to get free rewards

FragPunk codes can help you claim interesting prices. The title from Bad Guitar Studio went live on March 6, 2025, and it allows players to bend the rules every single round, making it far more refreshing than traditional FPS titles. To make it even more interesting, you can get yourself some amazing free rewards such as sticker packs, skin keys, and more. This can be accomplished via codes.

This article will go over the currently active FragPunk codes and how you can use them to claim your free rewards.

FragPunk codes March 2025: Rewards and how to claim them in-game

FragPunk codes are released by the developer, Bad Guitar Studio. Some of these are in association with famous FPS players and Twitch streamers. Here is a list of currently active codes along with their corresponding rewards:

Active codes

TENZFP2025 : 1.5k Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, Basic Sticker Pack.

: 1.5k Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, Basic Sticker Pack. SHROUDFP2025 : 1.5k Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, Basic Sticker Pack

: 1.5k Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, Basic Sticker Pack FRAGPUNKFPS : 1.5k Gold, 100x Lancer Skin Keys

: 1.5k Gold, 100x Lancer Skin Keys RECRENTFP2025 : 1.5k Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, Basic Sticker Pack

: 1.5k Gold, 10x Original Pop Cans, Basic Sticker Pack FRAGPUNK2025: 300 Gold, 168x FragPunk Coins, Wild Dawn Sticker Pack

These are the FragPunk codes that are currently active in the game. As of the time of writing, there are no expired codes. However, they may be added to the article in the future when new codes are released into the game.

How to redeem FragPunk codes

To redeem codes in the game, here are some steps you can follow:

Kickstart FragPunk on your device of choice.

Once you arrive on the Home screen, go to the Options menu by pressing 'Esc'.

Once here, you will notice a 'Redemption Code' option. Click on it.

After copying codes, paste them here and hit 'Confirm' to redeem the code. Doing so will help you claim the corresponding reward.

The process to redeem codes is rather simple and easy to follow. The game is a very fresh release and therefore, players can expect increasing amounts of free goodies from the developers as they try to build up hype around FragPunk. New codes may be released in the upcoming months, so it's best to keep an eye out for them.

