FragPunk not working on Steam: Potential fixes, reason

The issue of FragPunk not working on Steam can disrupt your much-anticipated gaming session. The game was released worldwide on March 6 or 7, 2025, depending on the players' region. It is an interesting option for those familiar with tactical-warfare-style games, such as Call of Duty and CS2. However, being a new game, some issues arising at launch are expected.

With FragPunk available on Steam, many gamers download it from the platform. This article goes over some possible causes that prevent the game from working and shares potential steps to fix them.

Note: The steps provided in this article serve as workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

FragPunk not working on Steam: Causes and possible fixes

Corrupt game files

FragPunk not working on Steam could be attributed to corrupt game files. This may occur due to an unstable network, download errors, or hardware issues. Here are some steps you can follow to potentially fix it:

Go to your Steam profile and access the Library.

If you already have FragPunk downloaded, it will appear in the Library.

Right-click on it from the Games List or go to the Settings icon if you're on the FragPunk home page.

Go to Properties>Local Files. Here, you will come across the 'Verify integrity of game files' option.

Click on it, and it will begin scanning the game files. Any corrupt files found will be replaced automatically by Steam.

This process can help replace any corrupted files you may have downloaded with the game.

Cache

If you have downloaded and updated various files over the years, the cache buildup in Steam could be extensive. The issue of FragPunk not working on Steam due to the cache is another possible reason. Follow these steps to clear it:

Go to the top left of your Steam window and click on 'Steam. '

This will present you with a drop-down list where you have to select the Settings menu.

From here, go to the Downloads option and then 'Clear Download Cache.

This will clean out all the downloaded cache from Steam and shut down the program on your PC. You may have to restart your computer before relaunching FragPunk.

Outdated drivers

Outdated graphics drivers may make it difficult to run software, especially games. FragPunk not working on Steam could be attributed to this issue. Updating the graphics drivers can be done through a few simple steps:

Nvidia: Nvidia users can download the NVIDIA experience software, which will help you navigate the process of updating your driver. Click on the Driver tab and see the most recent updates for your device. Then, follow the given prompts to update the necessary drivers.

Nvidia users can download the NVIDIA experience software, which will help you navigate the process of updating your driver. Click on the Driver tab and see the most recent updates for your device. Then, follow the given prompts to update the necessary drivers. AMD: Users who own an AMD device can download the Adrenalin Edition AMD software. Open the application and go to the 'Settings' menu on the top right. From here, you can observe the state of all of your drivers. Update those you deem necessary.

Users who own an AMD device can download the Adrenalin Edition AMD software. Open the application and go to the 'Settings' menu on the top right. From here, you can observe the state of all of your drivers. Update those you deem necessary. Intel: For players using Intel, the Intel® Driver & Support Assistant is a rather accessible way to fix drivers. Once the application has been downloaded, go to the home page. You should find an 'Available Updates' option. Click on it and let the software automatically update your drivers.

These are the official software from the makers of the GPU units.

Restart PC and check network

Finally, if you still face the issue of FragPunk not working on Steam, restart your PC and check your network settings. To ensure the Wi-Fi is working, restart your router and check the connection. Make sure you're getting sufficient internet speed to help the situation.

