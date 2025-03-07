How to customize crosshair in FragPunk

The correct crosshair can significantly impact your aim and overall performance in any first-person shooter, and FragPunk is no exception. You can adjust your crosshair to better fit your playstyle, among other customization choices, even though the game's fast-paced gunplay and character-based powers give it a distinct edge as a part of the genre.

Ad

You have the freedom to choose the crosshair settings in FragPunk; whether you want a bold cross for more visibility or a little dot for pinpoint precision. If you’re looking to fine-tune your aim and improve your overall gameplay experience, here’s how you can customize your crosshair in FragPunk.

How to change your crosshair settings in FragPunk

By default, FragPunk has crosshair customization turned off, so you must enable it manually. Here’s how you can do that:

Ad

Trending

Launch FragPunk and head to the Settings menu.

Stay in the General settings tab.

Scroll down until you see Sight Crosshair and Normal Crosshair options.

Toggle both to On to unlock customization features.

Crosshair settings in FragPunk(Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

You can adjust your crosshair settings to your preference after completing this.

Ad

Customization options in FragPunk

The Sight Crosshair and the Normal Crosshair are the two crosshair kinds that FragPunk allows you to control.

The reticle you see when aiming down sights (ADS) is called the Sight Crosshair. Depending on the weapon, this can vary; some even have different zoom levels. This crosshair can only be customized by changing its color, so you can choose one that contrasts well with various settings.

Ad

Read more: FragPunk minimum and recommended system requirements

When you're not aiming down sights, you see the Normal Crosshair, which is where FragPunk provides the greatest degree of customization. Here’s everything you can tweak:

Management: Import, Export, or Switch Scenes for crosshair setups.

Crosshair Type: Choose between Cross, T-Shaped, or Dot.

Central Dot: Toggle On or Off and adjust its size.

Length & Thickness: Modify the size and width of the crosshair lines.

Center Gap: Adjust the spacing in the middle of the crosshair.

Outline: Enable or disable an outline, change its size, and set its transparency.

Color & Transparency: Pick a color that contrasts well with the game’s environment and adjust its visibility.

Movement Crosshair Style: Select between Static (stays the same) and Dynamic (expands when moving).

Firing Crosshair Style: Select between Static (stays the same) and Dynamic (crosshair expands when shooting).

Replace Optics Reticle: Toggle On or Off to decide whether custom settings apply to optics as well.

Always Display Crosshairs: Choose whether you want the crosshair to always be displayed.

Ad

You can tweak elements like visibility, accuracy, and personal taste while personalizing your crosshair. Your crosshair will stick out if it is a bright color like cyan or neon green, and accuracy can be increased by varying the thickness and center gap.

While players who depend on accurate shots might choose a smaller, more elegant design, aggressive players might prefer a wider crosshair for improved target tracking. Try a variety of settings until you discover the one that suits you the best.

Ad

With so many customization options available, FragPunk ensures you can create the perfect crosshair to match your playstyle.

Also read: FragPunk Shard Clash game mode explained

For more articles on FragPunk, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.