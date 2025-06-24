All game modes from PEAK, explained

PEAK is a punishing yet rewarding co-op climbing game developed by Landcrab. It quickly climbed the Steam charts thanks to its intense survival mechanics and physics-based traversal. But before you set out on your first expedition, it’s important to understand the game modes, because the one you choose could alter your entire experience.

This guide will walk you through all the game modes available in PEAK.

How to access game modes in PEAK

Choosing between the two available game modes sets the tone for your climb (Image via Aggro Crab || Landfall)

After creating or joining a lobby, you’ll find yourself at the airport hub. Here, you can customize your character, invite friends, or prepare for the climb.

To pick your game mode, head over to Gate 7, which is a large gate on the right side of the lobby. Interacting with this gate gives you an airplane ticket, which displays your current mode. You can switch between the two game modes using the arrow buttons on your keyboard. The two available game modes are as follows:

Peak mode

Peak is the default mode and offers the intended gameplay experience, which is a raw, unforgiving climb that PEAK is known for. Expect tight resource management, stamina concerns, and a strict time limit. This is the mode for players who enjoy the tension of survival and the thrill of making it to the summit under pressure.

Tenderfoot mode

If you're new or just want to take things slow, Tenderfoot is the more forgiving option. In this mode, there's no time limit, your stamina drains more slowly, and your hunger bar fills much more gradually. It’s perfect for gamers who want to explore, learn the mechanics, or play casually without constantly fighting the clock or exhaustion.

Which mode should you pick?

If you're just starting out, Tenderfoot gives you the breathing room to learn without getting punished too harshly. However, Peak is ideal if you're looking for the full survival challenge with minimal assistance. Whichever mode you choose, remember that the map changes every 24 hours, so you’ll have new terrain to explore no matter how many times you climb.

Whether you're here to relax with friends or prove you’re the ultimate survivor, knowing what each mode offers will help you set the right pace.

