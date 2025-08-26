All confirmed games of Gamescom Asia 2025, so far

Gamescom Asia 2025 confirmed video game presences are slowly being announced as we near the annual gaming extravaganza. The Asian chapter of the iconic Gamescom event this year is shifting from Singapore to Bangkok, Thailand, and pairing up with the Thailand Game Show.

The upcoming iteration will surely be a haven for gamers, cosplayers, and anyone with an interest in video games, be it AAA, indie, or anything in between.

Gamescom Asia 2025: Confirmed video game demo list

According to the information we currently have, the following are the games confirmed to be available at Gamescom Asia 2025:

Capcom Demo Titles at Gamescom Asia 2025 (Image via Capcom)

We will update this list as further confirmations come along.

When is Gamescom Asia 2025?

Gamescom Asia 2025 will take place from October 16 to October 19 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand.

If you do manage to get to the event, check out the indie developers' corner and the delightful games that get showcased there. I chatted last year with Kangfu Zhang, Dive the Depths dev, after trying the game out at Gamescom 2024. While AAA games do have their own allure, the indie titles have a charm that will surely draw you in.

