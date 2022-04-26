All games with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on PS5

A massive update is coming to the PS5 this week, adding VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) to a selection of games. The future could see more games receiving this feature, but some games will be patched at launch to get VRR support on PS5.

What is Variable Refresh Rate, though, and which games will receive it?

What games will receive VRR for PS5 in the next update?

For TVs and PC monitors with HDMI 2.1 support, Variable Refresh Rate will grant a pretty major change to gameplay for those users. Variable Refresh Rate on PS5 will dynamically sync the display's refresh rate to what graphical output the console is using.

This will enhance visuals for these PlayStation 5 games by minimizing and removing visual artifacts in the below games. One benefit of this is that it will reduce framerate issues and screen tearing, which has affected some of these games.

PS5 games that have already been released can be patched for this, and future games can have VRR support included in the base game without a patch.

So other games could see support for this in the future, and not all of them do. Here are the presently revealed titles.

Variable Refresh Rate games for PlayStation 5

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

VRR will arrive on PS5 via an update later this week. Variable Refresh Rate support will automatically be enabled for users with an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or monitor. For fans that want to turn it off, it can be found under “Screen and Video” settings.

PlayStation also pointed out that the Variable Refresh Rate can be applied to games that don’t support it yet. While it won’t improve gameplay much, it can enhance video quality for some games.

It can show some undesired visual effects, and if that’s the case, it can easily be turned off. The results of the Variable Refresh Rate on a PlayStation 5 game may vary from user to user.

Variable Refresh Rate will be very easy to turn on and off, thankfully (Image via PlayStation)

The results depend on the TV, the game, and the visual mode used in the game (if the game has several options). It’s a significant game-changer for PlayStation 5 users, and more games could receive this feature in the future.

Improving visuals for the PlayStation 5 is a great idea, especially if it can fix problems certain games have, like screen tearing or framerate dips. The update will roll out later this week, so players won’t have to wait very long.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar