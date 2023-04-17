All Genshin Impact buried chest locations in V3.6 region

It has been nearly a week since HoYoverse released the latest v3.6 patch of Genshin Impact. The new update includes two newly unlocked desert regions in Sumeru with many chests, puzzles, and challenges, which are some of the major sources of the in-game premium currency Primogems.

Some of these chests can be found buried underground at random locations, which makes it difficult for them to be discovered, and many Genshin Impact players end up missing a lot of chests while exploring. That said, two buried chests can be found in the new Sumeru region and are waiting to be claimed.

This Genshin Impact guide will provide the locations of both hidden chests and how to get there.

Genshin Impact 3.6 guide: Two buried chest locations in the new Sumeru region

Chest #1

Location of the first chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The first buried chest is located below the cliff of the mountain range separating Tunigi Hollow from the Vourukasha Oasis. To reach this location, teleport to the Statue of the Seven near the Temir Mountains.

Now turn around and climb the mountain wall, which can be difficult due to its uneven surfaces, but you can use broken wooden platforms attached to the walls for support. Once you have reached the top, head east toward the spot marked on the Genshin impact map above.

You will find two Hilichurls digging the ground (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep moving in the direction shown on the map and cross the mountain. Once you have reached the edges of the cliff, glide down and look for two Hilichurls digging near the walls of the mountain carefully. Defeat them and interact with the spot where those mobs were digging, and a Chest will spawn.

Chest #2

Location of the second chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The second buried chest is pretty easy to find. Teleport to the waypoint marked on the map above and head north. Unfortunately, there are no waypoints on the Samudra Coast, so you will have to walk or sprint to the location of the second chest.

Dig the spot where you found the Hilichurl (Image via HoYoverse)

Closely follow the map, and once again, you will find one Hilichurl digging the ground in the middle of three wooden columns. Dig into the exact spot where the aforementioned mob was digging, and a Common Chest will spawn.

Since you are at this location, take this opportunity to grab other Chests, Dendroculus, and challenges in the area. You will also find a hidden Tortoise challenge nearby, where you must defeat the beast in a race.

