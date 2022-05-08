All Genshin Impact carrot locations for Marvelous Merchandise event

The Marvelous Merchandise event has revealed the required items for Day 2 of Genshin Impact. NPC Liben will need five carrots, five pinecones, and five sunsettias for Box O' Marvel rewards.

While pinecones and sunsettias can be easily found in several locations, carrots are few as they have a limited number of spawn locations. Currently, these are the main methods to collect carrots in Genshin Impac for the event:

In the wild

Random crates and barrels

From Chef Mao

All spawn locations of carrots in Genshin Impact

Different sources to collect carrots (Image via Genshin Impact)

Carrots are one of the most common food ingredients found all across Tevyat. They usually spawn near hilly locations, cottages, and in the wild. Though it can currently be found in both Liyue and Mondstadt, Mondstadt has more spawn locations for carrots.

Carrots can also be found in some destructible crates and barrels. Players who want a stable source of carrots without much hassle from using the farming route can buy carrots from Chef Mao in Liyue.

Aside from that, players can always use the official interactive map to find all the spawn locations of carrots in Tevyat. Do keep in mind that the interactive map does not necessarily include the locations of carrots found in crates and barrels.

As seen from the interactive map, these are the locations in Mondstadt where players can find an abundant amount of carrots:

Stormterror's Lair

Stormbearer Mountains

Brightcrown Canyon

Dawn Winery

Springvale

Buying Carrots from Chef Mao in Genshin Impact

Players can travel to Liyue Harbor's Wanmin Restaurant to buy carrots from the NPC, Chef Mao. The Wanmin Restaurant can be found on Liyue's Adventurer's Guild from Liyue Harbor's waypoint.

Location of Chef Mao in Liyue to buy carrots (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can purchase a total of 10 carrots at 260 mora each. Hence, all ten carrots will cost 2600 Mora to empty stocks of carrots from Chef Mao's inventory.

It is also important to note that after buying ten carrots from Chef Mao, travelers will have to wait three real-life days to buy more carrots from him.

This is everything players need to know to collect carrots for the Day 2 daily commission of Marvelous Merchandise. Pinecones and Sunsettias are some of the most common ingredients, so players should face no problems finding these items. Make sure to exchange all the items in exchange for 40 Primogems and other rewards before the Genshin Impact server resets for the day.

Edited by Srijan Sen