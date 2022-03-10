All Genshin Impact fishing spot locations needed to get ‘The Catch’ polearm (March 2022)

Most of the fish Genshin Impact players need for The Catch polearm is easily obtainable in various fishing spot locations. Raimei Angelfish are only found in one area (east of Tatarasuna), but every other fish is available in a multitude of fishing spot locations.

Genshin Impact's The Catch requires the following fish:

6 Raimei Angelfish

20 Golden Koi

20 Rusty Koi

Its Refinement Material is Ako's Sake Vessel. Players can get four of them from Kujirai Momiji as well, costing a grand total of:

12 Raimei Angelfish

40 Pufferfish

40 Bitter Pufferfish

All fishing spot locations for obtaining The Catch in Genshin Impact and its Refinement Materials

This is where Genshin Impact players can obtain The Catch (Image via miHoYo)

Even if Travelers know where every fishing spot location is, they still need to exchange the fish for The Catch at the Inazuma Fishing Association. Kujirai Momiji is the NPC that has The Catch and its Refinement Materials, and she's easy to spot on the beach.

There is a Teleport Waypoint slightly northeast of her location, so getting to her can be done quickly.

Raimei Angelfish

Raimei Angelfish is only available in a single location, and that's east of Tatarasuna near some shipwrecked boats. There are several enemies here, making this the most dangerous fishing spot location in Genshin Impact.

Here are some basic details for Travelers to remember:

Time Available: 18:00 - 6:00

18:00 - 6:00 Bait: False Worm Bait

False Worm Bait How Many Are Needed: 18 (6 for The Catch, 12 for all four Ako's Sake Vessels)

Golden Koi

Golden Koi are found in four of the five same fishing spot locations as Rusty Koi. The only notable difference is that Golden Koi reside in the Stormbearer Mountains rather than the east side of Cider Lake in Mondstadt.

Here are some basic details for Travelers to remember:

Time Available: Any time

Any time Bait: Fake Fly Bait

Fake Fly Bait How Many Are Needed: 20

Rusty Koi

Genshin Impact players seeking to fish Golden Koi are bound to get some Rusty Koi in the process. Their Mondstadt location is the only difference between these two fish as they otherwise share the same areas, time, and fishing bait.

Here are some basic details for Travelers to remember:

Time Available: Any time

Any time Bait: Fake Fly Bait

Fake Fly Bait How Many Are Needed: 20

Pufferfish

Both Pufferfish variants are in entirely different fishing spot locations from the previous Koi fish. Both Pufferfish and Bitter Pufferfish only share three of the five locations with one another, which are:

Southern Cider Lake

Dawn Winery

Ritou

The Pufferfish's unique locations are:

The East side of Liyue Harbor

East of Koseki Village

Here are some basic details for Travelers to remember:

Time Available: Any time

Any time Bait: Fake Fly Bait

Fake Fly Bait How Many Are Needed: 40

Bitter Pufferfish

Any Genshin Impact player trying to obtain regular Pufferfish can acquire a few Bitter Pufferfish along the way. It's available at the same time as the previous fish while also requiring Fake Fly Bait to capture it.

The Bitter Pufferfish's unique locations are:

Qingce Village

Nazuchi Beach

Here are some basic details for Travelers to remember:

Time Available: Any time

Any time Bait: Fake Fly Bait

Fake Fly Bait How Many Are Needed: 40

Edited by Shaheen Banu

