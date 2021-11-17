All Genshin Impact Fluorescent Fungus locations with interactive map

Fluorescent Fungus is an Inazuma local specialty that can only be spotted on Genshin Impact's Tsurumi Island. To be more precise, there are a total of 71 Fluorescent Fungus in this location. On another note, only one character in Genshin Impact, Thoma, needs this plant.

Thoma needs 168 Fluorescent Fungus to ascend from level 1 to 90. Since the said mushroom can only be farmed and is not sold anywhere, players need to collect it three times.

Where to find Fluorescent Fungus in Genshin Impact with an interactive map

As one can see from the interactive map above, Fluorescent Fungus can only be located on Tsurumi Island. Fortunately, most of the mushrooms are near each other and a teleport waypoint, so players only need a few routes.

1) Northeast of Moshiri Ceremonial Site

Fluorescent Fungus on the northeast of Moshiri Ceremonial Site (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first location is on the northeast of the Moshiri Ceremonial Site. One can teleport to the waypoint near the ceremonial site and head east until they can see the Fluorescent Fungus. It is a shining blue mushroom, so players won't miss it easily. There are eight Fluorescent Fungus in this area.

2) Northern side of Tsurumi Island

Fluorescent Fungus on the northern side of Tsurumi Island (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can find a total of 38 Fluorescent Fungus on the north side of Tsurumi Island. First, players can teleport to a waypoint in Chirai Shrine and collect the mushrooms there. Then, they must continue walking until they reach Oina Beach to farm another batch of Fluorescent Fungus.

Finally, they must teleport to a waypoint on top of Shirikoro Peak and jump down until they reach the underground area of the mountain. There will be another collection of mushrooms in that area.

3) Moshiri Ceremonial Site

Fluorescent Fungus on Moshiri Ceremonial Site and Mt. Kanna (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third spot is in Moshiri Ceremonial Site and Mt. Kanna. Players can go to a waypoint northeast of the Moshiri Ceremonial Site and head southwest. There are six Fluorescent Fungus in this area. Then, players must continue walking southwest until they reach the entrance to Mt. Kanna. There will be another seven mushrooms in this location.

4) West of Wakukau Shoal

Fluorescent Fungus on the west of Wakukau Shoal (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last area is on the west side of Wakukau Shoal. The mushrooms in this area are near the teleport waypoint, so players can collect them easily. There are a total of 12 Fluorescent Fungus in this spot.

Aside from referring to the interactive map, players can also view the walkthrough video above and follow their route. It will not only save time but will also ensure that players do not miss any mushrooms.

Once players have collected all the Fluorescent Fungus, they can visit their friends and ask permission to farm the said mushroom in their world. This way, they can collect all the Fluorescent Fungus in one day and instantly ascend Thoma to the highest level.

