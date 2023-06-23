All Genshin Impact redeem codes active in June 2023

The Genshin Impact community can get hold of multiple redeem codes in June. While some of them are here to stay, a few recent ones will become invalid a few hours after the v3.8 stream. Hence, everyone is recommended to redeem the mentioned codes quickly. Additionally, each code can be redeemed in two different ways, from the official website and in-game settings.

The following article lists all three codes from the June 23rd live stream regarding v3.8, alongside a couple of permanent redeem codes that have been valid since their release. Redeeming all of the codes will grant players a total of 410 Primogems, alongside other materials such as Ores, Hero's Wit, Mora, and more.

Disclaimer: Livestream codes mentioned in this article are by no means permanent. Players should redeem them within 12 hours after the Special Program ends.

What are the redemption codes from Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program?

Evert code revealed throughout the v3.8 livestream are as follows:

QBQ2NH6DB4Z9: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

2SR3PY7CA52V: 100 Primogems and 10 Hero's Wit.

6A836GNUA52Z: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

As mentioned, these codes will expire shorty, so everyone should be quick to obtain them via either HoYoverse's code redemption website or the settings inside the game. Anyone who has missed the first livestream on Twitch can check Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel an hour later.

The announcement tweet above consists of the timings and URL for the channel.

What are the rest of the Genshin Impact codes for June 2023?

Some of the codes that are valid even in June 2023 include the following:

WTQ2E83WS869: 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurers Experience.

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wit.

Unlike the livestream codes, these are meant to last forever, and players can redeem them anytime.

Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Before redeeming, however, everyone should note that each account should either have their email unlocked alongside Adventure Rank leveled up to 10. To unlock the in-game email, the Act I prologue must be completed.

How to redeem codes on Genshin Impact's official website?

Aside from providing multiple information about the game, HoYoverse has a separate website dedicated only to redeeming codes. Any rewards tied to them are usually sent directly to the player's in-game email, provided they have logged in with the correct credentials.

Code redemption website (Image via HoYoverse)

The following steps will help players redeem any of the codes mentioned above via the official website:

Open the HoYoverse code redemption page for Genshin Impact, or click on this link.

Log in using the HoYoverse credentials and select the correct region.

Paste the codes in the third blank space and click on "Redeem."

The codes should now become available to the linked account.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact?

To redeem the codes from within the game, players need to open the Paimon menu first by clicking the unique logo of Paimon. Next, the Settings tab at the bottom should open up multiple new tabs on the screen. Here, the Accounts tab will have the redeem option.

In-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

After clicking on the Redeem Now option, players can paste the code and look for rewards sent via email. This process applies to all platforms, including mobile devices and PlayStation.

