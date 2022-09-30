All Genshin Impact scarab locations on the desert surface

Genshin Impact's 3.1 update unlocked the Sumeru desert and introduced Cyno, a new playable 5-star Electro Polearm character, to the current version's banners. Players who managed to summon Cyno from his rate-up banner will now be looking to collect materials for his ascension and talent level-ups.

For his ascension materials, players will need to collect 168 Scarab, a new Local Specialty found exclusively in the Sumeru desert area. Interestingly, Scarab can be found on the surface of the desert as well as in underground levels. However, to gain access to these underground levels, players will need to complete some pre-requisite World Quests. The following article will cover everything that players need to know about the spawn locations of Scarabs on the surface level of Sumeru's desert area.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Spawn locations of Scarab on the surface level of the Sumeru Desert

Scarabs are the newest type of Local Specialties introduced in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update, exclusively found in Sumeru's desert. A total of 76 Scarab can be found scattered all across the Deshret Desert area, generally under cliffs, rolling their dung balls near sunken temples, or resting in the desert underground levels.

Location of all Scarab spawns in Sumeru's desert (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above picture reveals all the spawn locations of Scrabs in the newly unlocked desert area. However, many of these spots cannot be reached as they are locked behind World Quests. Players will have to complete the following pre-requisite World Quests to unlock the desert's underground levels:

Golden Slumber

Dual Evidence

Unfortunately, these World Quests can be quite long and players may not be ready to invest that much time in them right now. Players who want to start collecting Scarab immediately to swiftly ascend Cyno to level 90 can focus on Scarab spawn locations on the surface.

The above tweet reveals the different farming routes based on World Quest progress made by players in Genshin Impact. In this image, the red line indicates a farming route that covers all the Scarab locations present on the surface of the desert. Next, the purple line reveals the farming route to follow after completing the Golden Slumber quest. Finally, the green farming route can be followed after completing the Dual Evidence World Questline.

Genshin Impact players can also choose to watch the excellent YouTube video below, which will visually guide players with an efficient farming route to collect 50-55 Scarabs in less than 15 minutes. Keep in mind that, as a Local Specialty, Scarab will only respawn 48 hours after being harvested. However, players can choose to visit other players' worlds in co-op sessions to collect lots of Scarabs in a short period of time.

Players can also choose to use Genshin Impact's official interactive maps to create their own farming route to collect Scarabs. The Sumeru desert is filled with many other ascension materials that will be required for other playable characters from the Sumeru region.

Overall, Cyno will need the best artifacts, materials, and support characters to dish out heavy damage using the new Dendro elemental reactions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far