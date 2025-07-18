All Ghost of Tsushima PSN Avatar codes for all regions

Here
Here's Ghost of Tsushima PSN Avatar codes for all regions (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sony Interactive Entertainment is offering three exclusive Ghost of Tsushima PSN Avatar codes. This is to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the title and celebrate its great success achieved so far. There are three exclusive and different avatars featuring “Jin Sakai,” the protagonist, which you can equip as your profile image. There are five regions that are getting these limited-time avatars through a unique 12-digit code.

This article highlights all Ghost of Tsushima PSN Avatar codes for all regions.

All Ghost of Tsushima PSN Avatar codes for Europe, Asia, Japan, and other major regions

Here are all Ghost of Tsushima PSN Avatar codes for all major regions that you can redeem:

All Ghost of Tsushima PSN Avatars (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
All Ghost of Tsushima PSN Avatars (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Americas

  • JMCP-KMTE-3HG2

Europe/Australia

  • 9M9T-ND7G-7H2A

Japan

  • JF28-69XM-EA95

Korea

  • X3BP-MKG5-AQ6R

Asia

  • HBE4-B797-AKME

How to redeem Ghost of Tsushima PSN Avatar codes

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can redeem all Ghost of Tsushima PSN Avatar codes:

Redeem Code here to get Ghost of Tsushima avatars (Image via PlayStation)
Redeem Code here to get Ghost of Tsushima avatars (Image via PlayStation)
  • Step 1: Visit the PlayStation Store on your console and click on the Avatar, located at the top right of the screen.
  • Step 2: Down there, you will find the “Redeem Codes" option.
  • Step 3: Click on the text box and enter the redemption code that belongs to your region.
  • Step 4: Once done, click on continue, and you will get three exclusive Ghost of Tsushima PSN avatars.
It should be noted that this is a limited-time code redemption opportunity, so if you delay, there is a high chance that you may miss out. Besides that, when entering the codes, be sure to check that you are using the correct code for your region. After redeeming, you can click on the Avatar option and select any of your favorite Ghost of Tsushima avatars to equip as your profile image.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
bell-icon Manage notifications