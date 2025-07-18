Cyberpunk 2077 Reported Crime: You Play With Fire walkthrough guide 

You Play With Fire is one of the hidden Reported Crime gigs in Cyberpunk 2077, and while it’s technically a side activity, it has a bit more weight than most. Set in Charter Hill, this mission uncovers a disturbing blackmail operation run by a shady figure named Zeitgeist, and more importantly, it plays a role in unlocking the Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa, one of the new motorcycles added in Update 2.3.
This article will guide players in finding and completing the You Play With Fire gig step-by-step, providing details on where to go, what to expect, and how it ties into vehicle progression.
You Play With Fire in Cyberpunk 2077 - Objectives and more for the side job
What makes this gig tricky is that it doesn’t show up on your map right away. You’ll have to stumble upon it organically while exploring. It’s short and easy to miss, but if you’re aiming to unlock all the new rides or just enjoy tracking down NCPD side jobs, this one’s worth your time.
Details of You Play With Fire
- Type: Reported Crime (Side Job)
- Quest Giver: NCPD (automatically triggered upon discovery)
- District: Westbrook
- Sub-District: Charter Hill
- Location(s): Alley behind high-rise buildings, Zeitgeist’s hideout
- Enemies: Armed mercs (x5–6)
- Required For: Unlocking Nitro (Youth Energy) + Muramasa motorbike
- Act: 2 (open-world side content)
You Play With Fire won’t appear in your journal or map until you physically approach the location. Once you’re close enough, the blue NCPD icon for a reported crime will activate and mark the start of the mission.
Objectives of You Play With Fire
- Reach the reported crime site in Charter Hill.
- Take out the enemies near the armored trucks.
- Loot the body marked with the yellow ! icon.
- Collect the shard: Archived Conversation: Zeitgeist and Jorge
- Unlock the quest entry for You Play With Fire
- Head to Zeitgeist’s den (automatically marked)
- Enter the hideout through the open fence
- Find the crate on the desk
- Collect the following items: Electric Baton Beta (Tier 5 melee weapon), Silencia (Suppressor Mod), List of Tasks (Shard)
- Complete the gig
Once you reach the blue icon in Charter Hill, you’ll notice a small group of mercs guarding a scene involving two armored trucks parked in an alleyway. Expect a basic but solid firefight here, around five to six enemies, equipped with standard firearms. Bring a good quick hack or mid-range weapon, and take your time if you’re lower level.
After defeating the guards, a yellow ! icon appears on your HUD, pointing to a corpse. Loot the body to find the Archived Conversation: Zeitgeist and Jorge shard. The moment you pick this up, the quest entry You Play With Fire will be formally added to your journal.
Follow the new marker to a nearby building, Zeitgeist’s den. The compound is lightly secured with fencing, but no real enemies remain. Look around for a gap in the fence that leads straight to the entrance.
Inside, you’ll find a crate on a desk. Open it and grab everything inside.
This side gig may be short, but it’s required if you want to unlock the Yaiba ASM-R250 Muramasa motorbike, part of Cyberpunk’s 2.3 vehicle content.
