"That’s what all nepobabies say." Fans left divided over the co-CEO of the new Ubisoft Tencent subsidiary

Ubisoft Tencent's subsidiary has recently appointed Charlie Guillemot as co-CEO, who is also the son of Yves Guillemot, founder and CEO of Ubisoft. The news quickly reached the community through multiple social media platforms, where fans discussed different opinions. Considering that the official blog from Ubisoft emphasizes that the new subsidiary will be focusing on some of the biggest titles, players expressed a few concerns.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Reddit user u/santathe1 replied to the original post by u/PewPewToDaFace and said:

“That’s what all nepobabies say.”

Fans discuss the family-owned nature of businesses (Image via Reddit.com)

Some of the users engaged in an exchange that focused on the fact that Ubisoft has mostly been a family-owned business, and it should not come as a surprise when the son of the CEO is appointed to a high management position. u/pajamajamminjamie commented that instead of denying it, the newly appointed co-CEO should accept and produce work that proves he belongs.

Ad

u/echolog discusses how previous generations worked hard to provide a stable background for their children. However, they are called out for nepotism if they manage to become successful. u/randomIndividual21 replied to it with sound reasoning that the concerns raised after Charlie Guillemot partly denied that his father, being the CEO of Ubisoft, did not help him get the position.

Reddit users debate the role of nepotism in the newly appointed co-CEO for Ubisoft Tencent Subsidiary (Image via Reddit.com)

Also read: The Division 2 vendors this week (July 15 to 22, 2025)

Ad

While others argued about the appointment of a new co-CEO to the Ubisoft-Tencent subsidiary, a huge chunk of players were simply concerned with the quality of games. u/Dandelegion stated that they do not care about any of this, as long as the company outputs good titles for the community to enjoy.

Many users are only concerned with the quality of games that Ubisoft will be producing in future (Image via Reddit.com)

Reddit user u/WiseCityStepper engaged in the comments and pointed out that Ubisoft, being a family business, would have likely always chosen a member from their family to sit at the top. u/ModestHandsomeDevil replied that the family seems to be running the company into a loss under their leadership and may need to appoint someone else. They also highlight that the company had to accept investments from Tencent to maintain its position.

Ad

Users share opinions about the possible leadership problem in Ubisoft (Image via Reddit.com)

Which games will fall under the new Ubisoft Tencent subsidiary?

In the latest Ubisoft announcement blogs, it was confirmed that the new Ubisoft Tencent subsidiary would be focusing on some of the bigger titles published by the company. This would include the franchises Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six. It would be led by the newly appointed co-CEOs, Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes, where each will take on different responsibilities to help the games reach their potential.

Ad

The official blog outlined that Charlie would be in charge of the vision, content development, marketing, and direction of the games. Meanwhile, Christophe would be working in tandem in production, co-development, and technology. That said, Tencent will also likely have control over some of the games' aspects, but was not discussed in the announcement.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.