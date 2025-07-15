The Division 2 x Payday collab details: Rewards, runtime, Twitch Drops, and more

The Division 2 x Payday collaboration released with the weekly reset on July 15, 2025, and brings various Payday-themed bundles to Ubisoft's popular looter-shooter title. There are various ways in which Agents can earn these exclusive cosmetics, including a brand new Event Pass and Twitch Drops.
This article will go over all the The Division 2 x Payday collaboration details, contests, Twitch Drops, and more.
The Division 2 x Payday collab Event Pass
The Division 2 x Payday collaboration will be available from July 15 (6 PM CET) to July 29, 2025 (11:59 PM CET). There are masks, gloves, backpack trophies, caches, and universal skins up for grabs via the Event Pass and other contests. Additionally, Agents can also acquire four iconic Payday outfits.
Agents will find the new Event Pass in the Crossroads seasonal tab found in the escape menu, which features 20 tiers of rewards; 12 of these are in the free track and eight are premium rewards. This Premium Pass will set players back by 1000 Premium Credits.
The Division 2 x Payday collab contests
Alongside the Event Pass, this collaboration also brings in various sweepstakes and contests for Agents. From July 15 to 20, the official X account for The Division 2 will hold a sweepstake contest for a chance to win the brand new Payday Mask bundle for free.
In addition to this, the official X handle as well as the Instagram page for The Division 2 will also hold a Photo Mode contest with the following prizes:
- Payday 3 key
- Dallas and Sangres' cosmetic bundles
- Payday Mask bundle
Various content creators have also partnered with The Division 2 x Payday collaboration and will be holding their very own sweepstakes. The list of content creators that Agents can follow to participate is as follows:
- Djtickle
- GCROCK
- NothingButSkillz
- PurePrime
- RogueGold
- Splintershields
- The Gaming Brigade
- Widdz
There is also a Reddit Giveaway that will be taking place in the official subreddit of The Division 2.
The Division 2 x Payday collab Twitch Drops
During the entirety of the collaboration's runtime, Twitch Drops will be available for players to grab from participating streamers. Here are a list of all the available rewards that can be obtained from drops:
- Watch for 15 minutes: two Named Item Caches.
- Watch for 30 minutes: Payday Bronze Skull Backpack Trophy
- Watch for 1 hour: Exotic Cache.
- Watch for 2 hours: Payday Latex Gloves.
- Watch for 3 hours: Payday Bonnie Mask Backpack Trophy.
- Watch for 4 hours: Exotic Cache.
- Watch for 5 hours: Payday Gold Skull Backpack Trophy.
- Watch for 6 hours: Payday Bronze Skull Mask.
To participate in the Payday collaboration Twitch Drop campaign, players must follow these steps:
- Sign in to your Twitch account.
- Link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts from this Drop Registration page.
- Tune in to your preferred streamer channels that have "Drops Enabled".
- Watch the partnered streams for the required hours mentioned above to avail the rewards.
- Head over to your Twitch Drop inventory to claim the drops.
- The claimed rewards will appear in your in-game inventory.
