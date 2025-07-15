The Division 2 Week 8 Manhunt guide: Scout 8 HVT objectives and solutions

As we head into a fresh new The Division 2 Week 8 Manhunt guide, we encounter our first HVT, also known as a High-Value Target. These targets are found twice during the entire Manhunt. With the July 15 weekly reset, we find ourselves facing a new set of Scout objectives that will take us to our first HVT bounty in this three-month-long endeavour.
This article lists the objectives that Agents need to fulfil in order to complete this week's Scout tasks in The Division 2 Crossroads.
The Division 2 Week 8 Manhunt HVT objectives and how to complete them
Let us take a look at all the tasks that Agents must see through in order to complete the HVT Scout week 8 in The Division 2 Crossroads season:
- Complete two Level 2 or above True Sons Control Points
- Complete the Capitol Building Stronghold on any difficulty
- Complete the new HVT Bounty Lieutenant Hanford
1) Take over True Sons CPs
For the first set of tasks in The Division 2 Week 8 Manhunt, Agents are required to take over two Control Points that are Level 2 or higher. Now, if they can easily handle Heroic difficulty content, then taking over a single Level 4 Control Point also fulfills this objective. Head over to the East Mall district and take your pick from Solar Farm, Sinkhole, Metro Ruins, or Crash Site CPs.
Also read: Slingshot SMG in The Division 2: Stats, how to acquire, and more
2) Take over the Capitol Building Stronghold on any difficulty
For the second set of tasks in The Division 2 Week 8 Manhunt, head over to the eastern end of the East Mall district and take over the Capitol Building on any difficulty. In order to complete it quicker, Agents may switch to normal difficulty to speedrun this objective, as it doesn't have any other requirements.
3) Take down Lt. Hanford
Finally, as the third objective for The Division 2 Week 8 Manhunt, head over to the building just south of ViewPoint Museum to find your High Value Target Bounty of Lieutenant Hanford. This is like any other bounty where you will encounter various other targets that you need to take down. As the final encounter of this bounty, you will come across the HVT.
Please note that this HVT bounty will have a Hard difficulty, which means this entire encounter is relatively easy. However, if you are still having trouble completing this activity, call for backup and group up with other players to take down Hanford.
For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:
- St Elmo's Engine and Striker armor nerf
- SHD Exposed guide
- Textile vendor guide
- How to reroll an Exotic weapon
- Is The Division 2 on Game Pass?
- How to get the Craver Mask
- How to get the Lumen Mask
- How to get the Merry Mask
- How to get The Catalyst Exotic Mask