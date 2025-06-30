Slingshot SMG in The Division 2: Stats, how to acquire, and more

Slingshot SMG in The Division 2 is the latest named item added during the Year 7 Season 1 Crossroads. This weapon is a variant of the UMP submachine gun, featuring enhanced statistics compared to its base variant. The Crossroads season introduced several new elements, like a brand new Battle for Brooklyn DLC, which took players back through the familiar streets of Brooklyn. Furthermore, Year 7 Season 1 also introduced a few new exotics, gear sets, gadgets, and more.

This article will go over the Slingshot SMG in The Division 2, how to get the SMG, and what kind of stats players will be able to acquire on it.

How to acquire the Slingshot SMG in The Division 2

The Slingshot named SMG can be acquired as a reward from the ongoing Division 2 Summer Event 2025. This event takes players through seven different projects, each offering rewards like Named Item Caches, Optimization Cache, 3x Exotic components, and various new Cosmetics.

Acquire the Slingshot SMG in The Division 2 via the Summer event Day 7 project (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

During every project, players are required to take over Control points, which will be mentioned in the project menu. As soon as the mentioned CPs are taken over, the project will be marked as complete, and the rewards will be automatically added. To acquire the new named Slingshot SMG in The Division 2, players are required to complete Project Day 7 in the Summer Event 2025.

Stats of the Slingshot SMG in The Division 2

Unlike other named items, the Slingshot SMG does not come with a perfect variant of any specific talent. Rather, it comes with a boosted Optimal Range stat with attributes like Weapon Damage, Critical Hit Chance, and a DMG to Targets out of Cover secondary stat. The Talent slot is interchangeable, allowing players to slot in a talent that suits their particular playstyle and build.

Slingshot SMG in The Division 2 comes with boosted Optimal Range (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

More on the Slingshot SMG in The Division 2

The Slingshot SMG in The Division 2 fails to impress when being utilized in SMG-centric or DPS-centric builds. This is because the base variant of the Slingshot is underwhelming to begin with. Adding an Optimal Range as the Boosted stat does not outshine the flaws of this weapon (Rate of Fire and Accuracy).

Old Glory skill vanity for Hive and Turret (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Therefore, players aren't compelled to acquire the weapon; however, going through the Summer Event 2025 is much more rewarding. The first six project days offer various important resources as rewards, as well as new animation visual effects (Old Glory) for two skills, the Turret and the Hive.

