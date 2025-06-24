The Division 2 Week 5 Manhunt guide: Scout 5 objectives and solutions

A new weekly reset brought in three new objectives for The Division 2 Manhunt in season Crossroads. These tasks can be done in the open world in exchange for several rewards such as EXP, upgrade materials, and more. The Manhunt target, however, remains unknown for now, as it will be revealed later on down the road.

This article goes over all the tasks required to finish the Scout 5 in Week 5 for Crossroads Manhunt. Players can go over the tasks and try to figure out by themselves, or follow along using the walkthroughs listed below.

Scout 5 objectives and how to complete them for The Division 2 Y7S1 Manhunt

Here is a summarized list of every objective listed for Scout 5 Manhunt in Y7S1:

Kill 30 True Son enemies anywhere in the DC open world.

Complete any two open-world activities of True Son enemies.

Complete the Lincoln Memorial main mission.

1) Kill 30 True Sons

Capitol Building mission in DC map (Image via Ubisoft)

For the first objective this week, defeat 30 True Son enemies anywhere in the open world. However, we recommend going for the Capitol Building's main mission east of the map, and running it until 30 True Sons are defeated. By the halfway stage, the objective should be done.

Once done, you can choose to get out of the mission or complete it for some added EXP.

2) True Sons activities

True Sons Control Point in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Complete two of any True Sons open-world activities within Washington, DC. One activity can be found just opposite the Capitol Building main mission entrance, in the form of a Control Point called Crash Site.

Once done, you can then head for the Solar Farm Control Point located within the same area, East Mall, towards the middle.

3) Complete the Lincoln Memorial mission

To complete the final objective, simply complete the Lincoln Memorial main mission from the map.

