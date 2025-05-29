How to get the secret Craver Hunter Mask in The Division 2? 

There are eight secret Hunter Masks that can be found in different corners of The Division 2's new Brooklyn open world. These Masks are collectibles acting like skins for players, exclusive to specific puzzles in the game. Hence, it someone is seen wearing any one of them, it shows commitment to finding the pieces. Hunter Masks also came as collectibles in Warlords of New York DLC, and the search for these ornaments continue with Battle for Brooklyn as well.

Typically, you must have the Battle for Brooklyn DLC purchased for the Masks.

This article lists everything you can do to get the Craver Mask in Brooklyn, a part of the eight other collectibles hidden in the open world. Note that for the Craver, you must collect Cylinders in four different regions to get a Hunter to spawn.

Secret Craver Hunter Mask guide in The Division 2

To start your journey for the Craver Mask, head to Brooklyn via the map. The timing here does not matter, so you can do this either in day or night. Preferably, it would be better to do this after you are done with the DLC campaign.

Cylinder 1:

First Cylinder location in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The first cylinder can be found just south of the Fulton Ferry Control Point in Brooklyn, within the triangular area below Vine Street. Head to the area and locate the Cylinders underneath a white tent. Hold your interact button to collect them.

If you do not see the Cylinders, try heading to the location on 9:30 pm, or clear out the Fulton Ferry Control Point.

Cylinder 2:

Second Cylinder location (Image via Ubisoft)

For the second Cylinder, head to the rectangular area between Poplar Street, Henry Street, and Middagh Street. You can find this location left of Henry Street on the map, and above Middagh Street.

Enter the location and you will find a courtyard with an abandoned marketplace. The Cylinders are located in the middle, near a wooden pole.

Cylinder 3:

Third Ctlinder location in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

For the third Cylinder, head to square region Middagh Street and Cranberry Street. You can find this location just above Cranberry Street to be exact. Enter the location and the Cylinders are present near a Mural on the wall.

Cylinder 4:

Fourth Cylinder location on the Brooklyn map (Image via Bungie)

For the fourth and final cylinder, head to the rectangle area between Orange Street and Pinapple Street on the map, within the Brooklyn Heights Zone. It is below Orange Street, and above the Pinapple Street. Upon entering the area, you will find the Cylinders in the corner near blue stacked barrels.

Hunter location:

Hunter spawning location for the Craver Mask in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Head to the very left of the Brooklyn map as shown above, within the Brooklyn Heights location. Here, look for a boat and reach its deck with a number of blue chairs. On the deck, four Cylinders should be on the floor. Interact to summon the Hunter.

Defeat the Hunter to get the Craver Mask and an Ash Key that unlocks the chest for a final reward.

