Is The Division 2 on Game Pass?

The Division 2 is slowly getting several new and returning players in the wake of a new expansion. Ubisoft's long-running looter-shooter title has had multiple updates throughout the last seven years, retaining most of its loyal playerbase with time. Hence, alongside the new DLC, the game promises to bring in new fans, and keep the older players busy for hundreds of more hours.

With the release of the newest expansion, Battle for Brooklyn, Ubisoft made the base game available in Xbox game pass, with other editions in the general store. Starting May 27, The Division 2 became available with the game pass, with the latest expansions being sold separately.

At the time of writing this article, Xbox game pass do not have Ultimate Edition listed.

Does The Division 2 have Ultimate Edition on game pass?

Ultimate Edition in Xbox store (Image via Xbox)

As of right now (May 27), The Division 2 Ultimate Edition isn't listed under any game pass edition in the Xbox Store. However, players can still purchase the Ultimate Edition from the general store, sitting with a price tag of 70$.

However, if you want to try out the base game with no extra cost, then the Ultimate game pass, PC game pass, and the standard pass will set you up. However, keep in mind that these editions will only provide the base game, meaning that there are no expansions tied in with it.

Do you have to buy the Battle for Brooklyn separately with Division 2 game pass version?

Base game listed for game pass (Image via Xbox)

Yes, players who own the game pass for The Division 2 must purchase the newest expansion separately. Currently, the Battle for Brooklyn DLC is listed for 15$ in the Xbox store. This goes for the previous expansion, Warlords of New York as well, which is going at a discounted price for a limited time at 7.5$.

Players looking to get an edition with all the games must look beyond the Game Pass, and purchase the Ultimate Edition separately for 70$.

