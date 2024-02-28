The Division 2 SHD Exposed guide: Rewards, currencies, how to play, and more

The Division 2 SHD Exposed is live right now in Year 5 Season 3, allowing players to take on tougher enemies for loot and caches. Any in-game details regarding the event can be found in the Seasons tab, followed by the "SHD Exposed Global Event" section. The event will be active for a week, which is true for any Global event in the current patch.

This article will guide you through the basics of The Division 2 SHD Exposed Global event, and how to efficiently play through it for maximum rewards.

The Division 2 SHD Exposed rewards

As mentioned, the details on the SHD Exposed event can be found within the Seasons tab. However, it is important to activate the event before going into anything else. To activate:

Hover over to the Event's page and click on it to open.

Look for an "Activate" button at the bottom left, as shown in the image below .

. You can deactivate the event, too, in a similar process.

Activate button for the SHD Exposed global event (Image via Ubisoft)

There are ten tiers of Cache rewards, with each red star gathered from completing event challenges. Note that rewards can change slightly each day, while the caches tend to remain the same. Here is a list of all the rewards:

Tier 1: Target Lock Glyph

Target Lock Glyph Tier 2: Crafting Gear cache

Crafting Gear cache Tier 3: Crafting Weapons cache

Crafting Weapons cache Tier 4: Seasons cache

Seasons cache Tier 5: Optimization cache

Optimization cache Tier 6: Named cache

Named cache Tier 7: Season cache

Season cache Tier 8: Optimization cache

Optimization cache Tier 9: Exotic cache

Exotic cache Tier 10: Target Practice charm

If you happen to save additional red stars from the event after claiming all tier rewards, you can spend them at the Season vendor in exchange for more caches.

Season vendor (Image via Ubisoft)

Some examples of rewards from the Season vendor include Weapon crafting cache, Recalibration crafting cache, Legacy season cache, Exotic cache, Named Item cache, and Optimization cache.

The Division 2 SHD Exposed challenges and how to complete them

To view challenges for the day, simply select the "View challenges" option available on the rewards page. This page will also show you the challenges of the day you missed so you can complete them for additional stars. Note that leveling up your SHD level in The Division 2 will count towards gaining a star as well.

Challenges for The Division 2 SHD Exposed (Image via Ubisoft)

To participate, engage in any activity within Washington D.C., Lower Manhattan, alongside any outlying mission areas on the map. Dark Zone, Raids, Countdown, Conflict, Descent, Incursions, and Expeditions will not have this event active, so there's no point running them.

The core mechanics works like this:

If you are seen by an enemy, you will have the "Exposed" buff on you. During this buff, you will take 65% increased damage from enemies.

You can transfer this buff by performing a cover-to-cover move or a melee attack. Doing any of the two will create a pulse, staggering enemies, and inflicting the "Exposed" buff on them. Keep killing enemies to keep the debuff on them.

Repeat the process if you get "Exposed" again.

The Division 2 SHD Exposed debuff (Image via Ubisoft)

For the Exposure debuff, look for a red icon under your health bar. Once the bar of this red icon is full, perform a cover-to-cover move to transfer the debuff. You will be able to see the transfer via an animation, where the entire map will have a red pulse.

To transfer the debuff via melee attack, the bar doesn't need to be full.