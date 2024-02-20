The Division 2 new Textile vendor guide: Danny Weaver location, inventory items, and more

The Title Update 20.1 in The Division 2 brought in multiple updates to some of the ongoing issues in the game, alongside many additions to the Year 5 Season 3 sandbox. One such addition comes as a new hidden vendor named Danny Weaver. However, searching for Danny requires an additional task, similar to how players have been finding the Gunrunner, Cassie Mendoza, all these years.

This article will guide you through finding the new Textile vendor, Danny Weaver, his possible locations, and his inventory. Note that the items from Danny's inventory can be purchased once per week, as you will need to wait until the shop reset to obtain a new batch of items.

How to find Danny Weaver Textile vendor in The Division 2

As mentioned, Danny Weaver has been implemented in the game as a hidden vendor, similar to Cassie Mendoza. However, similar to Cassie Mendoza, you can Danny just by talking to the Snitch in the open world. In return, the Snitch will reveal the locations of both Cassie Mendoza and Danny Weaver on the map.

Hence, the trick here is to find the Snitch first, who can be found in three different locations on the map.

Snitch location #1:

For the first location, head to the Truman Safehouse on the bottom-left corner of your map, near the Foggy Bottom. Upon spawning, take the North Exit and run up the stairs.

Truman Safe House in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Here, hop over the white wall on the left that leads to a road and take another left until you see an abandoned Green truck. The image below should provide a clearer idea.

The green truck in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Take the right from the truck and head up the hill road until you see a scaffolding on the left. Take the road with the scaffolding, and you will find a white truck with a Green sign saying "Slanter Construction Company."

White truck with green sign in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Snitch should be located behind the truck. Accept his bounty, and you will see two new vendor icons on the map. One is for Cassie Mendoza, and the other is for Danny Weaver.

Snitch location #2:

The Shop Safe House in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Teleport to The Shop safehouse, located at the extreme bottom of your map. Take the West Exit through the Sewer and climb up the ladder to the surface.

The mini-park near the Control Point (Image via Ubisoft)

Turn around and head north towards the Control Point. Take a slight right towards a small park with benches, where you will find a couple of dead bodies on a bench. The Snitch can be found in this location too.

Snitch location #3:

The 1040 Safe House (Image via Ubisoft)

Teleport to The 1040 Safehouse located south of The Theater settlement. Run up the stairs and follow the road until you see an arch hallway in the image below.

Arch hallway (Image via Ubisoft)

Take another left past the red toll booth and keep going until you see a white truck, followed by a broken garage entrance. The Snitch should be located behind the white truck.

Danny Weaver Textile vendor inventory in The Division 2

Danny Weaver inventory (Image via NothingButSkillz2.0 YT)

The following is a list of items that can be found weekly on Danny Weaver:

1 Exotic cache: 500 Textiles

3 Named Item cache: 200 Textiles

2 Optimization cache: 300 Textiles

As mentioned, you can purchase limited items per week, and you'll then need to wait until the shop reset to get more.