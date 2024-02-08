How to reroll an Exotic weapon in The Division 2?

Rerolling attributes of all Exotic weapons in The Division 2 is a fairly new concept. This system lets everyone change the third attribute of their Exotic weapon, keeping the expertise and the core attributes intact. However, this exchange has a twist, as reconfiguring will give you a new version of the same weapon.

Note that the weapon's core attributes will lose its stats. For example, if the Scorpio Shotgun has maxed out "Shotgun Damage" and "Damage to Armor" as core attributes, rerolling the weapon can reduce the percentages, adding a random third attribute.

This article will guide you through rerolling attributes in Exotic weapons and everything to know beforehand.

The Division 2 Exotic weapon rerolling guide

To reroll an attribute in an Exotic weapon of The Division 2, head over to the Crafting Station of any Settlement and ensure you have the "Reconfigure" version of the weapon you want to reroll. For this article, let us take the "Scorpio" Exotic Shotgun as an example.

Scorpio Exotic Shotgun in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

First, head to Inaya's shop beside the Crafting Station and purchase the Reconfigure Blueprint of Scorpio.

Blueprint of the Scorpio (Image via Ubisoft)

Next, open the Crafting Station and head to the "Reconfigure" tab at the bottom. Look for Scorpio and hit "Select" twice to bring up the crafting screen. Before progressing any further, note that each craft will need the following components:

979 E-credits

26 Titanium

60 Receiver Components

One Exotic Component

One copy of the Exotic weapon you're going to reroll. In this case, it will be Scorpio.

While most of the materials will be available to you just by playing the game, Exotic components are sometimes tough to come by. The best way to farm them is via dismantling Exotic pieces, whether weapons or armor.

Exotic components in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you've hit the "Craft" button, a new version of the Scorpio Shotgun will be available in your inventory alongside a random new third attribute, all while changing the stats in the core attributes.

Scorpio pre vs. post reroll in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

However, the expertise of this weapon will remain intact, and you do not have to level the weapon's proficiency from the ground up.

What are the benefits of rerolling an Exotic weapon in The Division 2?

As shown, the rerolled weapon will have a random new third attribute, alongside changes to the core attribute's percentages. Additionally, the expertise of the weapon will remain unchanged. Hence, players can reroll as much as they want until a favorable third attribute gets placed.

If the weapon did lose a set percentage of core attributes, it can be recalibrated to the maximum. Hence, it can now have maximum core attributes, the expertise retained, and a favorable third attribute from the rerolling.