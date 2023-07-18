5 best shotguns in The Division 2

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is an excellent looter-shooter title. It was released on March 12, 2019, and is still one of the leading games that players return to, thanks to its added content and cool Season Pass. Additionally, as it ages, more gameplay styles have become more enjoyable and not as punishable, thanks to the new weapon perks and armor sets.

There are many types of gameplay that players enjoy and love to experiment with. Having a secondary weapon option is a must, such as a SMG or shotgun for close combat, even if your play style is going in the middle of the field or sniping enemies from a safe distance. With that said, if you're looking for the five best shotguns in the game that you can add to your arsenal, this list is for you.

Custom M870 MCS and 4 more best shotguns in The Division 2

1) Custom M870 MCS

The Custom M870 MCS is a very capable high-end weapon that stands out as one of the hardest-punching shotguns in The Division 2. With a base damage of 1,700,000, a rate of fire of 75 rounds per minute, and a magazine size of five, it will surely auto-delete enemies in your way.

Moreover, it is easier for players to find a Custom M870 that suits their playstyles. When paired with the appropriate gear and mods, this shotgun can easily become the highest-damage weapon in the game that can help you level up faster.

2) The Scorpio

The Scorpio in The Division 2 is one of the unique exotic shotguns in the game. This weapon has the ability to shoot out venomous rounds inspired by the scorpion, also known as the Hottentotta. With its base damage of 451,300, an outstanding size mag that slots seven slugs, and with a fire rate of 150 per minute, you will be unstoppable using this gun. Additionally, with the many attachment options, this will pack a serious punch.

Hunting down this weapon can be hard as this doesn't belong to any faction or boss drop in the game. However, it can be found in exotic caches that are rewarded weekly through SHD requisition. Or, you can also play missions in the open world that have shotguns as targeted loot to increase your chances of finding it.

3) Tsunami

The Tsunami is one of the best high-end shotguns in The Division 2, and it comes with a laundry list of talents and effects that can inflict on enemies. Having a fast fire rate of 180 per minute, base damage of 460k, and a mag size of seven, this gun can have a huge impact on your progression and survivability.

Obtaining this weapon is the easiest on the list, as you will just need to look for the merchant known as Snitch to collect his bounty. However, you will need to hunt down Casey Mendoza, a gun runner that keeps on moving to different locations on the map.

4) The Cuelebre

The Cuelebre is the highest damaging high-end weapon in The Division 2. It comes with a base damage of 1,100,000, a rate of fire of 85 rounds per minute, and a magazine size of five. Additionally, this can easily one-tap any target or enemy with the right gear, attachments, and talents.

You can farm the Cuelebre shotgun by completing the main mission called the Federal Emergency Bunker. Your objective is to locate the missing Division team. The job offers shotguns as the targeted loot, which increases your chances of obtaining it.

5) Super 90

The Super 90 shotgun, also known as the Benelli M4, originated in Italy in The Division 2. This semi-automatic SG can be really annoying for your enemies as you can spam shots one after the other. Although its damage is not the highest, with a base damage of 50,000, a rate of fire of 150 rounds per minute, and a magazine size of eight, this gun can be very destructive with the right attachments and talents, such as Rapid Fire.

You can find this weapon in any mission in the game or as drops. To increase your chances of finding it, you can look for missions that have shotguns as targeted loot.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is available on PC and consoles.