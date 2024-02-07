The Division 2 Vindicator Exotic Rifle guide: How to get, all attributes, best builds, and more

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 has brought in numerous weapons and armor pieces to choose from. Vindicator is one of those new weapons that falls under the Exotic category, making it a high priority in every player's checklist. It is a Rifle-type gear tied to the Descent game mode and can be purchased from the NSA Station of the open world.

This article lists everything related to the Vindicator Exotic Rifle, including its attributes, means to acquire, and more.

How to get the Vindicator Exotic Rifle in The Division 2

To acquire the Vindicator Exotic Rifle, head to the NSA Station near the White House settlement and purchase it for 350 NSA Tech. The location of the NSA Station has been provided with an image below.

NSA Station near the White House settlement in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

After interacting with the station, look for the weapon in the "Vanity" section. Other items in this section include the Reconstructed cache, Exotic cache, Named cache, and the Descent colored uniforms.

Vindicator Exotic Rifle in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you have the weapon in your inventory, you are free to use it any way you please. However, if you are running low on NSA Tech currency, consider running an instance of the Descent game mode and completing a loop.

All attributes, talents, and mods of the Vindicator Exotic Rifle in The Division 2

Vindicator is a Rifle-type Exotic weapon that comes with fixed talents and attributes. The talent is called "Ortiz Assault Interface," stating the following:

"While scoped, the weapon will highlight a random body section of each enemy. The weapon deals 75% weapon damage to highlighted body sections."

To summarize the weapon's functionalities, it allows you to scope and pick up specific body parts of enemies with a green highlight. Shooting these parts will deal increased damage to those highlighted enemies.

Vindicator talents and mods (Image via McGuns17 on YT)

Mods include the following:

Magazine Mod: +5 Magazine Size

+5 Magazine Size Muzzle Mod: +10% Optimal Range

+10% Optimal Range Underbarrel Mod: +15% Weapon Stability

+15% Weapon Stability Optics Rail: +15% Weapon Accuracy.

Typically, you can head to the Recalibration station to increase the attribute values of the Exotic.

Best builds with the Vindicator Exotic Rifle in The Division 2

The best builds to pair with the Vindicator include the Coyote Mask Exotic and 4-piece Striker set for weapon damage. The Strike Backpack and the Chest piece are mandatory, with a named armor piece paired with the "Damage to Armor" attribute.

Coyote Mask (Image via Ubisoft)

Due to its Exotic rarity, the Vindicator can be used alongside the very popular "White Death Hotshot one shot" build.

How to quickly farm NSA Tech in The Division 2?

Descent game mode in The Division 2 map (Image via Ubisoft)

The simplest way to earn NSA Tech is via the Descent game mode, available from the world map. It is a rogue-like endgame mode where all players must start from scratch and collect weapons to fight enemies.

Completing each room will grant a small amount of credits, leading you to grind the activity for quite some time until you accumulate all 350 NSA Tech.