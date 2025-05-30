How to get the secret Lumen Hunter Mask in The Division 2

Lumen Mask is one of the eight available Hunter collectibles in The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC. Players can get them by going through some puzzles, each taking a few minutes to complete. Additionally, some of these Masks are locked behind specific timings as well, and players must know which Mask can be picked when. For Lumen, you must be in Brooklyn during the night time, preferably after 9 pm.

This article lists everthing related to the secret Lumen Hunter Mask.

Secret Lumen Hunter Mask guide in The Division 2

To get the secret Lumen Mask, go to Brooklyn just after 9 pm at night. Specifically, head near the main bridge located in front of the primary settlement.

The exact location to start the Lumen puzzle in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Here, locate a small alley as shown in the image below, and then approach a garage entrance.

Alley that leads to the garage (Image via Ubisoft)

If you go there at night, an interaction will appear on the door, allowing you to open the garage. Inside, interact with the switch at the wall to start the puzzle.

Hunter symbol at the start for Lumen Mask (Image via Ubisoft/RogueGold in YouTube)

You will see a Hunter symbol with several arrows pointing at it. Your task is to follow the Hunter symbols scattered throughout the different corners of the Brooklyn open world, and ultimately end up in a location where the Hunter spawns.

After discovering one symbol, you will find the next symbol nearby.

The Division 2 directions to symbols (Image via Ubisoft)

The final location is at the very right side of the Brooklyn map, near the Bridge street. You will find the Hunter symbol with numerous arrows pointing at it. Upon approaching the location, the Hunter will then spawn.

Final location for the Lumen Mask (Image via Ubisoft)

Defeat the Hunter to get the Lumen Mask as drop.

You can follow our complete guide on the Craver Mask to get the secret Hunter collectible within Brooklyn Heights.

