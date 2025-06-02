How to get the secret Merry Hunter Mask in The Division 2? 

Merry Mask is one of the eight available secret Hunter masks from The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC. Like any other Masks for Hunters, the Merry piece is locked behind a few puzzle pieces as well, tied behind the Brooklyn open world. Typically, towards the end of the puzzle, a Hunter will spawn who will drop the Mask upon defeat.

This article walks you through the process of getting the Merry Hunter Mask from Brooklyn. You do not need to be in any specific

Secret Merry Hunter Mask guide in The Division 2

To get the Merry Hunter Mask, you must first collect seven wooden pieces for a Horse toy, and then interact with the toy in a specific place to spawn the Hunter. Here are the locations for each Horse piece in Brooklyn:

Piece 1:

First horse piece location (Image via Ubisoft)

The first piece can be found in the three-way intersection between Pineapple and Henry Street. Look for a white Barricade in the corner of the street to find the first piece.

Piece 2:

Second horse piece in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The second piece is located on a courtyard above Henry Street, and on the right of Pinapple Street. Look for the piece beside a large and closed garbade bin.

Piece 3:

Third piece location (Image via Ubisoft)

The third piece can be found on the block just beside the Settlement, below the intersection that connect Henry Street and Poplar Street. Look for the piece near the wall and a glass door, beside an abandoned truck with overgrown leaves on it.

Piece 4:

Fourth piece in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

For the fourth piece, head over to the area opposite of Cadman Plaze, and then take a right, followed by another right. This should lead you to a narrow street on the Cranbery, meeting with Henry Street. Here, look for the piece on a sidewalk, as pinpointed in the image above.

Piece 5:

Fifth piece location in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The fifth piece can be found within a square area in the middle of Willow Street, Orange Street, and Hicks Street. The piece located in a parking lot off the main road, just beside an abandoned car.

Piece 6:

Sixth location (Image via Ubisoft)

For the sixth piece, head to the bottom left corner of the map, in the intersection of Columbia Heights and Clark Street. The piece can be found hidden underneath a few leaves behind metal fences.

Piece 7:

Final location of horse piece in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The final piece can be found in the Dumbo zone, specifically in the top-left corner of the map beside the Brooklyn Bridge. The piece will be present on top of white cinder blocks.

From the seventh piece, head to a park area with Carousel, and deposit the pieces in front of the Carousel. Doing so will spawn the Hunter. Defeat them to get the Merry Mask.

