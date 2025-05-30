The Catalyst Exotic in The Division 2: How to get the new Mask

The Catalyst is one of the few new Exotic gear pieces added with The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn DLC. Anyone looking to build their characters around status effects can look no further, as The Catalyst is sure to live up to its name, and significantly boost any status-applying build to its maximum potential. However, getting your hands of this specific gear piece isn't easy, due to the low drop rate.

This article lists the process of getting The Catalyst Exotic Mask in The Division 2. Note that the armor drop is exclusive to only a few activities, and as of right now, it cannot be acquired via target loot from Countdown or Summit.

How to get The Catalyst in The Division 2?

The Catalyst can be obtained as a drop from the Marauder Quad copter boss in the Army Terminal mission. This mission is the final mission in the Battle for Brooklyn DLC, and can only be encountered in the Brooklyn region. Hence, players who want The Catalyst must have the DLC purchased.

Once you have the DLC, head to Brooklyn from DC, and then play through the campaign missions. The seventh mission, inside the Army Terminal, should be your priority. Furthermore, it is recommended to run the mission in Heroic difficulty with optional directives, as higher difficulty improves your chance at getting the Mask.

Army Terminal mission entrance in The Division 2's Brooklyn (Image via Ubisoft)

Next, push through the mission until you reach the rooftop. This is the final arena of the mission. Wait for the Marauder Quad copter to spawn, and shoot it down. The Catalyst will drop at your feet right after shooting the Marauder down if you are lucky.

However, if you do not see The Catalyst, simply finish the mission and go again. As mentioned, there is a drop chance on the drop, so there is no guarantee when you can get the Mask.

Regarding other options, the Mask can also drop from named NPC in the Brooklyn open world. However, the chance is signicantly lower. If you do not want to run the Army Terminal mission over and over, then you can try your luck on the named enemies. The easiest way to encounter a named enemy is by running bounties in the open world.

