The Division 2 Summer event 2025: Day 1 objectives and rewards 

A new Summer event is currently live in The Division 2, where players can complete daily objectives and acquire hefty rewards. Like any other event, players can expect the runtime of the Summer 25 project to be two weeks. Based on Ubisoft's past announcements, a few in-game skills, such as drones and fire turrets, will receive their cosmetics, alongside materials.

The Summer event objectives also reset daily, allowing players to complete new objectives with new rewards in a rotational pattern. New objectives can be found every day at 5 pm Pacific and 8 pm Eastern.

This article lists every objective and reward available for Day 1 of the Summer 25 event.

Summer 25 event in The Division 2: Day 1 details

To access the in-game details regarding Summer 25, open your map, followed by the Projects tab. Here, scroll down to find a blue colored section that says "Summer 25." The objectives and the rewards can be seen on the left side of the screen.

Summer 25 page in Projects tab (Image via Ubisoft)

Here's what you must do to complete Day 1 of Summer 25:

Take over the Ellipse Fuel Depot Control Point.

Take over the Vault Control Point.

Both these Control Points can be found within the White House area of DC, one in the bottom right, and one in the top left.

White House area in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

After you are done capturing both points, here are the rewards that will be granted to you:

2x Named Item Caches.

3x Exotic Components.

1x Recalibration Caches.

1x Optimization Caches.

Summer 25 Hat exclusive event skin.

Palm Tree arm patch.

It remains to be seen whether the cosmetics will have other pieces with future objectives. However, players can expect the skill cosmetics to appear sometime in the future.

