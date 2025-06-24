The Division 2 vendors this week (June 24 to July 1): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The Division 2 vendors are some of the most helpful NPCs. They allow players to fully kit out their build or finally attain an item that has been eluding them due to RNG. From June 24 to July 1, 2025, players can acquire some interesting items, most of which can be purchased via E-Credits, while others will require players to obtain Countdown and DZ credits.
This article will list all the weapons, gear pieces, and more available for sale from June 24 to July 1, 2025. Interested Agents can find these vendors in all primary settlements across DC, New York, and Brooklyn in The Division 2.
List of all items available from the weekly reset of The Division 2 vendors (June 24 to July 1)
DC Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Closer" named Uzina Getica chest piece with Perfect Spotter talent
- Police T821 SMG with Optimist Talent
- Black Market AK-M AR with Flatline Talent
- Officer's M9 A1 pistol with Streamline Talent
- Murakami Industries Backpack with Energize Talent
- Overlord Armament chest piece with Vanguard Talent
This vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Countdown Vendor found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Rusty" named LMG with Perfect Pressure Point talent
- "Henri" named Eletrique chest piece with Perfect Companion talent
- "Dark Winter" named SMG with Perfect Killer talent
This Vendor also sells caches for Named Items, Optimization, Crossroads Season, and Exotics. All of these can be acquired in exchange for Countdown credits that are acquired by playing the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Clan Vendor found near the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "Mechanical Animal" named AR with Future Perfection talent
- Umbra Initiative mask piece
- Breaking Point gear set kneepads
- Foundry Bulwark gear set Kneepads
- Classic M60 Light Machine Gun with Vindictive talent
- Tactical UMP-45 SMG with Measured talent
- M1928 SMG with Preservation talent
- Military G36-C AR with On Empty talent
- Double Barrel Sawed Off shotgun with Ranger talent
- Richter and Kaiser brand set Backpack with Companion talent
- Petrov Defense brand set chest piece with Glass Cannon talent
Other than these items, the Clan vendor is also selling mods for Critical Hit Chance, Headshot damage, Chem Launcher, and Drone.
Theatre Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Theatre Vendor found near the eastern end of DC in Downtown East district:
- "Tsunami" named shotgun with Perfect Pummel talent
- Super Marine 90 shotgun with Sadist talent
- SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Flatline talent
- Legatus S.p.A brand set Gloves
- Richter and Kaiser brand set Kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor is also selling mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield and Decoy.
Campus Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor found near the western end of DC in Downtown West district:
- "Rusty" named LMG with Perfect Pressure Point talent
- Custom M44 Marksman Rifle with Thunder Strike talent
- Military MK46 LMG with Steady Handed talent
- Petrov Defense brand set mask piece
- China Light Industries brand set holster
Other than these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor is also selling mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Punch Drunk" named Douglas and Harding mask piece
- G28 Marksman Rifle with Eyeless talent
- Stoner LMG with Eyeless talent
- Electrique brand set mask piece
- Petrov Defense brand set holster
Other than these items, the Castle Vendor is also selling mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DZ East Vendor found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "Nightwatcher" named Gila Guard mask piece
- M700 Marksman Rifle with Thunder Strike talent
- Military MK46 with Killer talent
- Heartbreaker gear set mask piece
- Ongoing Directive gear set holster
- Gila Guard brand set mask piece
- Uzina Getica brand set holster
Other than these gear pieces, the DZ East Vendor is also selling mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Additionally, Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
Dark Zone South Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DZ South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "The Apartment" named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent
- Tactical AUG A3P AR with Optimist talent
- CTAR-21 AR with Overflowing talent
- Snubnosed Diceros with Close & Personal talent
- Refactor gear set backpack
- Aces and Eights gear set chest piece
- Shiny Monkey Gear brand set backpack with Concussion talent
- Petrov Defense brand set chest piece with Focus talent
Other than these gear pieces, the DZ South Vendor is also selling mods for Headshot damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Additionally, Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
Dark Zone West Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DZ West Vendor found near the western edge of the DC map:
- "Emperor's Guard" named Murakami Industries brand set kneepads
- M870 Express shotgun with Optimist talent
- SIG 716 rifle with Streamline talent
- True Patriot gear set gloves
- Virtuoso gear set kneepads
- Legatus S.p.A brand set Gloves
- Zwiadowka z.o.o brand set kneepads
Other than these gear pieces, the DZ West Vendor is also selling mods for Disorient resistance, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy. Additionally, Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor found above the escalator in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the NY map:
- Tactical Vector SBR 9MM SMG with Close & Personal talent
- MG5 LMG with Ignited talent
- Super Marine 90 with with Close & Personal talent
- "Prophet" named pistol with Perfect Determined talent
- Habsburg Guard brand set chest piece with Focus talent
- China Light Industries brand set gloves
- Gila Guard brand set holster
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor is also selling mods for Skill Haste, Repair Skills, Drone, Chem Launcher, and Trap.
New York Haven Atrium Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the NY map:
- G36 C AR with Breadbasket talent
- Military RPK-74 M LMG with Overwhelm talent
- KSG Shotgun with Optimist talent
- X-45 Tactical pistol with Fast Hands talent
- Empress International brand set backpack with Oppurtunistic talent
- Richter and Kaiser brand set kneepads
- Zwiadowka z.o.o brand set holster
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor is also selling mods for Headshot Damage, Repair Skills, Shield, Firely, and Decoy.
Brooklyn Bridge Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor found in The Bridge Settlement between Brooklyn Heights an DUMBO district of Brooklyn map:
- MP7 SMG with Outside talent
- M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with Thunder Strike talent
- UIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Spike talent
- Px4 Storm Type T with Finisher talent
- Gila Guard brand set backpack with Combined Arms talent
- Electrique brand set gloves
- Hana-U Corp brand set mask
Other than these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor is also selling mods for Skill Haste, Ensnare Resistance, Turret, Hive, and Sticky Launcher.
Noteworthy items that are worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors
Among the large number of basic as well as named items, there are a few that agents should take special note of. This is because the below-mentioned gears and weapons are sought-after items. They are also rare occurrences in the weekly vendor rotations and are worth obtaining by using Countdown credits and DZ Credits.
- "Dark Winter" named SMG with Perfect Killer talent from the Countdown Vendor
- 5% Critical Hit Chance mod from the Clan Vendor
- "The Apartment" named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent from the DZ South Vendor
- "Emperor's Guard" named Murakami Industries brand set kneepads from the DZ West Vendor
Dark Winter and The Apartment are rarely available from The Division 2 vendors at the same time, especially because they are DZ Exclusive. Agents are therefore recommended to use their Countdown and DZ credits to cop them. Players can also acquire any other pieces or talents that are unavailable in their library for recalibration or to level up their proficiency to increase Expertise Rank.
