The Division 2 vendors this week (June 24 to July 1): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The Division 2 vendors are some of the most helpful NPCs. They allow players to fully kit out their build or finally attain an item that has been eluding them due to RNG. From June 24 to July 1, 2025, players can acquire some interesting items, most of which can be purchased via E-Credits, while others will require players to obtain Countdown and DZ credits.

This article will list all the weapons, gear pieces, and more available for sale from June 24 to July 1, 2025. Interested Agents can find these vendors in all primary settlements across DC, New York, and Brooklyn in The Division 2.

List of all items available from the weekly reset of The Division 2 vendors (June 24 to July 1)

DC Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Closer " named Uzina Getica chest piece with Perfect Spotter talent

" named Uzina Getica chest piece with Perfect Spotter talent Police T821 SMG with Optimist Talent

Black Market AK-M AR with Flatline Talent

Officer's M9 A1 pistol with Streamline Talent

Murakami Industries Backpack with Energize Talent

Overlord Armament chest piece with Vanguard Talent

The Division 2 vendor at White House helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Countdown Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Countdown Vendor found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Rusty " named LMG with Perfect Pressure Point talent

" named LMG with Perfect Pressure Point talent " Henri " named Eletrique chest piece with Perfect Companion talent

" named Eletrique chest piece with Perfect Companion talent "Dark Winter" named SMG with Perfect Killer talent

The Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This Vendor also sells caches for Named Items, Optimization, Crossroads Season, and Exotics. All of these can be acquired in exchange for Countdown credits that are acquired by playing the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Clan Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Clan Vendor found near the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

" Mechanical Animal " named AR with Future Perfection talent

" named AR with Future Perfection talent Umbra Initiative mask piece

Breaking Point gear set kneepads

Foundry Bulwark gear set Kneepads

Classic M60 Light Machine Gun with Vindictive talent

Tactical UMP-45 SMG with Measured talent

M1928 SMG with Preservation talent

Military G36-C AR with On Empty talent

Double Barrel Sawed Off shotgun with Ranger talent

Richter and Kaiser brand set Backpack with Companion talent

Petrov Defense brand set chest piece with Glass Cannon talent

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Clan vendor is also selling mods for Critical Hit Chance, Headshot damage, Chem Launcher, and Drone.

Theatre Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Theatre Vendor found near the eastern end of DC in Downtown East district:

" Tsunami " named shotgun with Perfect Pummel talent

" named shotgun with Perfect Pummel talent Super Marine 90 shotgun with Sadist talent

SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Flatline talent

Legatus S.p.A brand set Gloves

Richter and Kaiser brand set Kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor is also selling mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield and Decoy.

Campus Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor found near the western end of DC in Downtown West district:

" Rusty " named LMG with Perfect Pressure Point talent

" named LMG with Perfect Pressure Point talent Custom M44 Marksman Rifle with Thunder Strike talent

Military MK46 LMG with Steady Handed talent

Petrov Defense brand set mask piece

China Light Industries brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor is also selling mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.

Castle Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" Punch Drunk " named Douglas and Harding mask piece

" named Douglas and Harding mask piece G28 Marksman Rifle with Eyeless talent

Stoner LMG with Eyeless talent

Electrique brand set mask piece

Petrov Defense brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Castle Vendor is also selling mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.

Dark Zone East Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DZ East Vendor found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" Nightwatcher " named Gila Guard mask piece

" named Gila Guard mask piece M700 Marksman Rifle with Thunder Strike talent

Military MK46 with Killer talent

Heartbreaker gear set mask piece

Ongoing Directive gear set holster

Gila Guard brand set mask piece

Uzina Getica brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the DZ East Vendor is also selling mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Additionally, Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Dark Zone South Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DZ South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" The Apartment " named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent

" named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent Tactical AUG A3P AR with Optimist talent

CTAR-21 AR with Overflowing talent

Snubnosed Diceros with Close & Personal talent

Refactor gear set backpack

Aces and Eights gear set chest piece

Shiny Monkey Gear brand set backpack with Concussion talent

Petrov Defense brand set chest piece with Focus talent

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the DZ South Vendor is also selling mods for Headshot damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Additionally, Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Dark Zone West Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DZ West Vendor found near the western edge of the DC map:

" Emperor's Guard " named Murakami Industries brand set kneepads

" named Murakami Industries brand set kneepads M870 Express shotgun with Optimist talent

SIG 716 rifle with Streamline talent

True Patriot gear set gloves

Virtuoso gear set kneepads

Legatus S.p.A brand set Gloves

Zwiadowka z.o.o brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the DZ West Vendor is also selling mods for Disorient resistance, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy. Additionally, Exotic caches can also be bought here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor found above the escalator in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the NY map:

Tactical Vector SBR 9MM SMG with Close & Personal talent

MG5 LMG with Ignited talent

Super Marine 90 with with Close & Personal talent

" Prophet " named pistol with Perfect Determined talent

" named pistol with Perfect Determined talent Habsburg Guard brand set chest piece with Focus talent

China Light Industries brand set gloves

Gila Guard brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor is also selling mods for Skill Haste, Repair Skills, Drone, Chem Launcher, and Trap.

New York Haven Atrium Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the NY map:

G36 C AR with Breadbasket talent

Military RPK-74 M LMG with Overwhelm talent

KSG Shotgun with Optimist talent

X-45 Tactical pistol with Fast Hands talent

Empress International brand set backpack with Oppurtunistic talent

Richter and Kaiser brand set kneepads

Zwiadowka z.o.o brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor is also selling mods for Headshot Damage, Repair Skills, Shield, Firely, and Decoy.

Brooklyn Bridge Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor found in The Bridge Settlement between Brooklyn Heights an DUMBO district of Brooklyn map:

MP7 SMG with Outside talent

M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with Thunder Strike talent

UIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Spike talent

Px4 Storm Type T with Finisher talent

Gila Guard brand set backpack with Combined Arms talent

Electrique brand set gloves

Hana-U Corp brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor is also selling mods for Skill Haste, Ensnare Resistance, Turret, Hive, and Sticky Launcher.

Noteworthy items that are worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors

Among the large number of basic as well as named items, there are a few that agents should take special note of. This is because the below-mentioned gears and weapons are sought-after items. They are also rare occurrences in the weekly vendor rotations and are worth obtaining by using Countdown credits and DZ Credits.

" Dark Winter " named SMG with Perfect Killer talent from the Countdown Vendor

" named SMG with Perfect Killer talent from the 5% Critical Hit Chance mod from the Clan Vendor

" The Apartment " named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent from the DZ South Vendor

" named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent from the "Emperor's Guard" named Murakami Industries brand set kneepads from the DZ West Vendor

Dark Winter and The Apartment are rarely available from The Division 2 vendors at the same time, especially because they are DZ Exclusive. Agents are therefore recommended to use their Countdown and DZ credits to cop them. Players can also acquire any other pieces or talents that are unavailable in their library for recalibration or to level up their proficiency to increase Expertise Rank.

For more news on The Division 2, follow Sportskeeda:

