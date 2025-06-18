  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • The Division 2 Week 4 Manhunt guide: Scout 4 objectives and solutions

The Division 2 Week 4 Manhunt guide: Scout 4 objectives and solutions

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jun 18, 2025 01:01 IST
Week 4 objectives for Manhunt (Image via Ubisoft)
Week 4 objectives for Manhunt (Image via Ubisoft)

A new weekly reset in The Division 2 Crossroads season brought fresh weekly objectives in the form of Manhunt missions. Players looking to obtain seasonal EXP, watch EXP, or even upgrade materials are recommended to complete these objectives every week. By now, there have been four weeks' worth of Manhunt missions available, allowing any returning player to get a huge chunk of experience at once.

Ad

This article lists all objectives you must complete to finish Week 4 Scout 4 in Y7S1 of The Division 2. You can follow along with the activities below, or figure out how the tasks work from the in-game descriptions by yourself.

Scout 4 objectives and how to complete them for The Division 2 Y7S1 Manhunt

Here's a list of objectives for Manhunt Scout 4 Week 4:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Complete open-world activities in the West End area of The Division 2.
  • Defeat named enemies in the West End area.
  • Complete the Federal Emergency Bunker mission in the West End area.

The following section goes into more detail on how you can complete these objectives easily in the game:

1) West End activities

Control Point in the West End of The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)
Control Point in the West End of The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Any Control Point in the West End will do for the first objective in Scout 4. There are three areas where you can complete the objective, including the New Venice, Overgrowth, and Riverside Gas Station. Start defeating enemies and complete the objectives to finish the first mission in the Week 4 Scout 4 list.

Ad

2) Defeat named enemies in the West End

Bounty in the West End of (Image via Ubisoft)
Bounty in the West End of (Image via Ubisoft)

Named enemies in the West End can be found via the aforementioned Control Points or bounties. A bounty can be picked up from the map. You can switch the map tab on top to "Bounties," and there should be one within the West End.

Ad

3) Federal Emergency Bunker

Emergency Bunker mission (Image via Ubisoft)
Emergency Bunker mission (Image via Ubisoft)

The Federal Emergency Bunker mission, located at the top-right corner of the map, must be completed for the third and final objective of Week 4. Head over to the entrance of the mission, select your preferred difficulties and directives, and complete the mission.

Ad

Here are a few more guides and features on the game:

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications