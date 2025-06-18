The Division 2 Week 4 Manhunt guide: Scout 4 objectives and solutions

A new weekly reset in The Division 2 Crossroads season brought fresh weekly objectives in the form of Manhunt missions. Players looking to obtain seasonal EXP, watch EXP, or even upgrade materials are recommended to complete these objectives every week. By now, there have been four weeks' worth of Manhunt missions available, allowing any returning player to get a huge chunk of experience at once.

This article lists all objectives you must complete to finish Week 4 Scout 4 in Y7S1 of The Division 2. You can follow along with the activities below, or figure out how the tasks work from the in-game descriptions by yourself.

Scout 4 objectives and how to complete them for The Division 2 Y7S1 Manhunt

Here's a list of objectives for Manhunt Scout 4 Week 4:

Complete open-world activities in the West End area of The Division 2.

Defeat named enemies in the West End area.

Complete the Federal Emergency Bunker mission in the West End area.

The following section goes into more detail on how you can complete these objectives easily in the game:

1) West End activities

Control Point in the West End of The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Any Control Point in the West End will do for the first objective in Scout 4. There are three areas where you can complete the objective, including the New Venice, Overgrowth, and Riverside Gas Station. Start defeating enemies and complete the objectives to finish the first mission in the Week 4 Scout 4 list.

2) Defeat named enemies in the West End

Bounty in the West End of (Image via Ubisoft)

Named enemies in the West End can be found via the aforementioned Control Points or bounties. A bounty can be picked up from the map. You can switch the map tab on top to "Bounties," and there should be one within the West End.

3) Federal Emergency Bunker

Emergency Bunker mission (Image via Ubisoft)

The Federal Emergency Bunker mission, located at the top-right corner of the map, must be completed for the third and final objective of Week 4. Head over to the entrance of the mission, select your preferred difficulties and directives, and complete the mission.

