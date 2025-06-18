Hoarder loot goblin guide in The Division 2: Where to find, and rewards

Loot Goblins are a pivotal part of any loot-based game, especially The Division 2. Any armor, weapon, or material can come into play for upgrading other gear pieces, donations for EXP, or purchasing items using those materials. Due to this, players who launch the game tend to go into a farming loop, where they would defeat the same enemy repeatedly for loot.

The Hoarder in The Division 2 hosts several event items that can be duplicated by getting copies. These enemies can be found throughout different corners of Washington, D.C. However, this article lists three regions that are easier to farm, followed by one location we recommend farming.

Where to find the loot goblin 'Hoarder' in The Division 2

The loot goblin in The Division 2 is a limited-time enemy who only appears bearing event/named items before disappearing again. The three main locations you can find this enemy are as follows:

In front of the DZ South Main Entrance.

Near the Jefferson Trade Center mission.

Near the Lincoln Memorial mission.

The one location we recommend, however, is in front of the DZ South Main Entrance, located south of the Metro Ruins Control Point within the East Mall area.

DZ South Main Entrance in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you spawn, walk straight and then look for a parking lot with a white building to your right. The Hoarder will spawn here from two different ends of the parking lot, specifically from sewer gates on the ground.

The white building and the parking lot (Image via Ubisoft)

If you cannot find the Hoarder here, you can try a little up the road, near a small house, as shown in the image below.

Small house up the road from the parking lot (Image via Ubisoft)

Defeat the enemy to get the named items. Some recommended loot includes the Harvest Revolver and the Chill Out Mask.

To continue farming the Hoarder, you must log out of your game and log back in. After entering an instance, you will find yourself in the nearest settlement. Teleport to the closest location of the Hoarder's spawn, and you will find the Hoarder spawning there.

