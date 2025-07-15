The Division 2 vendors this week (July 15 to 22, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

As another weekly reset hits, The Division 2 vendors are back again with new items and gear pieces that are worth taking a look at. These vendors are some of the most helpful NPCs found all across the major maps of DC, New York, and Brooklyn. Be it acquiring new gear or maxing out the proficiency for the expertise farm, vendor items always come in handy. And acquiring them is as easy as heading to the settlements or DZ entrances and spending E-Credits, Countdown Credits, and DZ Credits.

This article will go over all the weapons, gear pieces, and more that are available at The Division 2 vendors from July 15 to 22, 2025. We will also take a look at some noteworthy items that are worth grabbing this week from the vendors.

All items available from the weekly reset of The Division 2 vendors (July 15 to 22, 2025)

DC Vendor

Agents can find this NPC near the Helipad of the White House building. Below is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor:

" Glory Daze " named AR with Perfect Near Sighted talent

" named AR with Perfect Near Sighted talent CMMG Banshee SMG with Unwavering talent

Black Market AK-M with Sadist talent

586 Magnum Pistol with Breadbasket talent

Providence Defense brand set backpack with Overclock talent

Uzina Getica brand set chest piece with Mad Bomber talent

The Division 2 vendor at White House helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Countdown Vendor

Agents can locate this NPC near the Helipad of the White House building. Here are all the items available from the Countdown Vendor:

" Relic " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent " Fox's Prayer " Overlord brand set kneepads

" Overlord brand set kneepads "Swap Chain" named SMG with Perfect Unwavering talent

The Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This Countdown vendor also sells some caches, namely Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This vendor requires special currency called Countdown Credits, which can be obtained from Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Clan Vendor

Agents can locate this vendor in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters. Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor:

" Cuelebre " named Shotgun with Perfect Jazz Hands

" named Shotgun with Perfect Jazz Hands Aegis gear set mask

Negotiator's Dilemma gear set kneepads

Measured Assembly gear set mask

586 Magnum Pistol with Breadbasket talent

SOCOM Mk16 AR with Near Sighted talent

Classic RPK-74 LMG with Fast Hands talent

Gila Guard brand set chest piece with Efficient talent

Infantry MG5 LMG with Reformation talent

Gila Guard brand set kneepads

Richter & Kaiser brand set chest piece with Entrench talent

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, this Clan vendor also sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Seeker Mine, Blind/Deaf Resistance, and Turret.

Theatre Settlement Vendor

Agents can locate this NPC at the settlement in the Downtown East district. These are all the items available from the Theatre Vendor:

" Eagle's Grasp " named Zwiadowka brand set gloves

" named Zwiadowka brand set gloves " Thorn " named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent

" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent Police Mk17 Rifle with Preservation talent

Walker, Harris brand set gloves

Providence Defense brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy.

Campus Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor that Agents can locate near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

" Rusty " named LMG with Perfect Pressure Point talent

" named LMG with Perfect Pressure Point talent Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle with Lucky Shot talent

Stoner LMG with Thunder Strike talent

Golan brand set mask

Douglas & Harding brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Castle Settlement Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, who Agents can locate near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" The Darkness " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with Spike talent

IWI Negev LMG with Overwhelm talent

Richter & Kaiser brand set mask

Douglas & Harding brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Castle Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.

Dark Zone East Vendor

Here are all items available from the DZ East Vendor that Agents can locate near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" New Reliable " named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent

" named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with Breadbasket talent

" Big Show " named LMG with Perfect Thunder Strike talent

" named LMG with Perfect Thunder Strike talent Future Initiative gear set mask

Refactor gear set holster

Fenris brand set mask

China Light brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Agents may also acquire Exotic caches from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Dark Zone South Vendor

These are all the items available from the DZ South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" Pointman " Gila Guard brand set chest piece with Perfect Vanguard talent

" Gila Guard brand set chest piece with Perfect Vanguard talent P90 SMG with Preservation talent

FAL AR with Flatline talent

Px4 Storm Type F Pistol with Flatline talent

Rigger gear set backpack

Ongoing Directive gear set chest piece

Providence Defense brand set backpack with Calculated talent

Providence Defense brand set chest piece with Overwatch talent

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Agents may also acquire Exotic caches from this NPC. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

Dark Zone West Vendor

All items available from the DZ West Vendor found near the western edge of the DC map are:

" Deathgrips " named 5.11 brand set gloves

" named 5.11 brand set gloves " Thorn " named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent

" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent UIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Lucky Shot talent

Hotshot geat set gloves

Umbra gear set kneepads

Murakami brand set gloves

Gila Guard brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ West Vendor also sells various mods for Incoming Repairs, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy. Agents may also acquire Exotic caches here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.

New York Haven Atrium Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor that Agents can locate in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the NY map:

TKB-408 AR with Perpetuation talent

Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with Precision Strike talent

USC .45 ACP SMG with Boomerang talent

M45A1 Pistol with Close & Personal talent

Palisade brand set backpack with Bloodsucker talent

Zwiadowka brand set kneepads

Electrique brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Shock Resistance, Drone, Firefly, and Decoy.

New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor

Here are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor that Agents can locate in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the NY map:

Black Market T821 SMG with Spike talent

"Relic" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent

named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent Military Mk17 Rifle with Lucky Shot talent

M1911 Pistol with Spike talent

Golan brand set chest piece with Unbreakable talent

Douglas & Harding brand set kneepads

Grupo Sombra brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Headshot Damage, Pulse Resistance, Seeker Mine, Sticky Launcher, and Chem Launcher.

Brooklyn Bridge Vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor that Agents can locate in The Bridge Settlement between Brooklyn Heights and the DUMBO district of Brooklyn:

G36 Enhanced AR with Future Perfect Talent

SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Spike talent

USC .45 ACP SMG with Optimist talent

586 Magnum Pistol with Flatline talent

Habsburg brand set chest piece with Spark Talent

Golan brand set kneepads

Badger brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor sells mods for Disorient Resistance, Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Sticky Launcher, and Chem Launcher.

Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors

Among the large number of basic as well as named items, Agents should take special note of a few. This is because these gears and weapons are quite sought after:

"Fox's Prayer" Overlord brand set kneepads

Overlord brand set kneepads "Eagle's Grasp" named Zwiadowka brand set gloves

named Zwiadowka brand set gloves "Deathgrips" named 5.11 brand set gloves

All the recommended items from this week's The Division 2 vendor reset are gear pieces. They fit in well with some niche as well as universal builds while offering some alluring bonuses like DMG to Target Out of Cover, Weapon Handling, and Armor on Kill.

