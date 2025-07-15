The Division 2 vendors this week (July 15 to 22, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

As another weekly reset hits, The Division 2 vendors are back again with new items and gear pieces that are worth taking a look at. These vendors are some of the most helpful NPCs found all across the major maps of DC, New York, and Brooklyn. Be it acquiring new gear or maxing out the proficiency for the expertise farm, vendor items always come in handy. And acquiring them is as easy as heading to the settlements or DZ entrances and spending E-Credits, Countdown Credits, and DZ Credits.
This article will go over all the weapons, gear pieces, and more that are available at The Division 2 vendors from July 15 to 22, 2025. We will also take a look at some noteworthy items that are worth grabbing this week from the vendors.
All items available from the weekly reset of The Division 2 vendors (July 15 to 22, 2025)
DC Vendor
Agents can find this NPC near the Helipad of the White House building. Below is a list of all items available from the DC Vendor:
- "Glory Daze" named AR with Perfect Near Sighted talent
- CMMG Banshee SMG with Unwavering talent
- Black Market AK-M with Sadist talent
- 586 Magnum Pistol with Breadbasket talent
- Providence Defense brand set backpack with Overclock talent
- Uzina Getica brand set chest piece with Mad Bomber talent
This vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown Vendor
Agents can locate this NPC near the Helipad of the White House building. Here are all the items available from the Countdown Vendor:
- "Relic" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent
- "Fox's Prayer" Overlord brand set kneepads
- "Swap Chain" named SMG with Perfect Unwavering talent
This Countdown vendor also sells some caches, namely Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This vendor requires special currency called Countdown Credits, which can be obtained from Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan Vendor
Agents can locate this vendor in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters. Here are all the items available from the Clan Vendor:
- "Cuelebre" named Shotgun with Perfect Jazz Hands
- Aegis gear set mask
- Negotiator's Dilemma gear set kneepads
- Measured Assembly gear set mask
- 586 Magnum Pistol with Breadbasket talent
- SOCOM Mk16 AR with Near Sighted talent
- Classic RPK-74 LMG with Fast Hands talent
- Gila Guard brand set chest piece with Efficient talent
- Infantry MG5 LMG with Reformation talent
- Gila Guard brand set kneepads
- Richter & Kaiser brand set chest piece with Entrench talent
Other than these items, this Clan vendor also sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Seeker Mine, Blind/Deaf Resistance, and Turret.
Theatre Settlement Vendor
Agents can locate this NPC at the settlement in the Downtown East district. These are all the items available from the Theatre Vendor:
- "Eagle's Grasp" named Zwiadowka brand set gloves
- "Thorn" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent
- Police Mk17 Rifle with Preservation talent
- Walker, Harris brand set gloves
- Providence Defense brand set kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Campus Vendor that Agents can locate near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Rusty" named LMG with Perfect Pressure Point talent
- Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle with Lucky Shot talent
- Stoner LMG with Thunder Strike talent
- Golan brand set mask
- Douglas & Harding brand set holster
Other than these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Castle Vendor, who Agents can locate near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "The Darkness" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent
- Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with Spike talent
- IWI Negev LMG with Overwhelm talent
- Richter & Kaiser brand set mask
- Douglas & Harding brand set holster
Other than these items, the Castle Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East Vendor
Here are all items available from the DZ East Vendor that Agents can locate near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "New Reliable" named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent
- Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with Breadbasket talent
- "Big Show" named LMG with Perfect Thunder Strike talent
- Future Initiative gear set mask
- Refactor gear set holster
- Fenris brand set mask
- China Light brand set holster
The DZ East Vendor also sells various mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Scanner Pulse, and Trap. Agents may also acquire Exotic caches from this Vendor. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
Dark Zone South Vendor
These are all the items available from the DZ South Vendor found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Pointman" Gila Guard brand set chest piece with Perfect Vanguard talent
- P90 SMG with Preservation talent
- FAL AR with Flatline talent
- Px4 Storm Type F Pistol with Flatline talent
- Rigger gear set backpack
- Ongoing Directive gear set chest piece
- Providence Defense brand set backpack with Calculated talent
- Providence Defense brand set chest piece with Overwatch talent
The DZ South Vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher. Agents may also acquire Exotic caches from this NPC. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
Dark Zone West Vendor
All items available from the DZ West Vendor found near the western edge of the DC map are:
- "Deathgrips" named 5.11 brand set gloves
- "Thorn" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent
- UIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Lucky Shot talent
- Hotshot geat set gloves
- Umbra gear set kneepads
- Murakami brand set gloves
- Gila Guard brand set kneepads
The DZ West Vendor also sells various mods for Incoming Repairs, Seeker Mine, Firefly, Shield, and Decoy. Agents may also acquire Exotic caches here. This Division 2 vendor requires DZ Credits for all purchases.
New York Haven Atrium Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Haven Vendor that Agents can locate in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the NY map:
- TKB-408 AR with Perpetuation talent
- Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with Precision Strike talent
- USC .45 ACP SMG with Boomerang talent
- M45A1 Pistol with Close & Personal talent
- Palisade brand set backpack with Bloodsucker talent
- Zwiadowka brand set kneepads
- Electrique brand set holster
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium Vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Shock Resistance, Drone, Firefly, and Decoy.
New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor
Here are all items available from the New York Haven Public Exchange Vendor that Agents can locate in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the NY map:
- Black Market T821 SMG with Spike talent
- "Relic" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent
- Military Mk17 Rifle with Lucky Shot talent
- M1911 Pistol with Spike talent
- Golan brand set chest piece with Unbreakable talent
- Douglas & Harding brand set kneepads
- Grupo Sombra brand set mask
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange Vendor sells mods for Headshot Damage, Pulse Resistance, Seeker Mine, Sticky Launcher, and Chem Launcher.
Brooklyn Bridge Vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Brooklyn Vendor that Agents can locate in The Bridge Settlement between Brooklyn Heights and the DUMBO district of Brooklyn:
- G36 Enhanced AR with Future Perfect Talent
- SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Spike talent
- USC .45 ACP SMG with Optimist talent
- 586 Magnum Pistol with Flatline talent
- Habsburg brand set chest piece with Spark Talent
- Golan brand set kneepads
- Badger brand set holster
Other than these gear pieces, the Bridge Vendor sells mods for Disorient Resistance, Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Sticky Launcher, and Chem Launcher.
Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors
Among the large number of basic as well as named items, Agents should take special note of a few. This is because these gears and weapons are quite sought after:
- "Fox's Prayer" Overlord brand set kneepads
- "Eagle's Grasp" named Zwiadowka brand set gloves
- "Deathgrips" named 5.11 brand set gloves
All the recommended items from this week's The Division 2 vendor reset are gear pieces. They fit in well with some niche as well as universal builds while offering some alluring bonuses like DMG to Target Out of Cover, Weapon Handling, and Armor on Kill.
