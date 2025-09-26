Hades 2 has been launched, and it's the perfect time to dive into its full cast of characters and the voice actors who bring them to life. The game features 39 characters, along with two additional side characters who contribute to singing. Among the voice actors, nine are returning from the original Hades, including Logan Cunningham, Amelia Tyler, and Judy Alice Lee.

Ad

This article highlights all Hades 2 characters and their voice actors.

Hades 2: All available characters and their voice actors

Melinoe

Melinoe is the main protagonist and the daughter of Hades and Persephone (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)

Melinoe is the new protagonist of the title and also the younger sister of Zagreus. She is a witch with the ability to use magic and also has the command to use weapons. She has been trained under Hecate to defeat the Titan Chronos. Melinoe's voice is given by Judy Alice Lee, known for her performances in titles Genshin Impact and Diablo IV.

Ad

Trending

Hecate

Amelia Tyler is behind the voice of Hecate (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)

Hecate is a witch antagonist in this title who serves as a mentor to Melinoe. She is also the leader of the Underworld and protector of Erebus. Amelia Tyler is behind the voice of Hecate, known for giving voices to Baldur’s Gate III, Divinity: Original Sin II, and Nyrissa in Pathfinder: Kingmaker.

Ad

Read more: Should you play Hades 2 with a controller or mouse and keyboard on PC?

Chronos, Poseidon, Hades, Charon, and Polyphemous

Chronos serves as the Titan of Time (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)

The developers have once again brought back Logan Cunningham, who has a vital role in giving voice to Hades. In this title, he voices multiple roles, including Homer (narrator), the main villain Chronos, returning gods like Poseidon and Hades, the ferryman Charon, and the new cyclops boss Polyphemus.

Ad

Dora

Dora is the friend of Melinoe (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Video Game News)

Dora is a mysterious shade who resides in The Crossroads and serves as Melinoe’s roommate. Erin Yvette, a well-known American voice actress, provides Dora's voice. Some of her notable works include voicing Bonnie in The Walking Dead, Sasha in Tales from the Borderlands, and providing various voices in Minecraft: Story Mode.

Ad

Odysseus

Odysseus was the king of Ithaca, now strategist of The Crossroads (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)

Odysseus, once the king of Ithaca, is a strategist of the Trojan War, best known for devising the Trojan Horse that ultimately secured victory for the Greeks. In this title, he serves as a member of the resistance and also a strategist of The Crossroads.

Ad

Check out: Hades 2 System requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs explored

Jason Marnocha, an American voice artist, voices Odysseus. Jason is known for his work in various animated series and TV shows, including the notable Hunter x Hunter and One Punch Man.

Here is a list of all the key characters in Hades 2 and their Voice Actors:

Character Voice Actor Melinoe Judy Alice Lee Hecate Amelia Tyler Odysseus Jason Marnocha Moros Sterling Sulieman Nemesis Becca Q. Co Dora Erin Yvette Schelemeus Darren Korb Hypnos Greg Kasavin Eris Brianna Bryan Zeus Peter Canavese Poseidon Logan Cunningham Aphrodite Courtney Vineys Demeter Laila Berzins Hermes Andrew Marks Artemis Jamie Landrum Athena Ethel Cutler (and 1 other) Dionysus Cyrus Nemati Ares Cyrus Nemati Chaos Peter Canavese Apollo Colin Ryan Hera Josette Eales Hephaestus Dave B. Mitchell Hestia Cerris Morgan-Moyer Selene Sarah Grayson Charon Logan Cunningham Arachne Shelby Heather Narcissus Darren Korb Echo Judy Alice Lee Heracles Matthew Waterson Medea Tara Langella Circe Hannah Whiteoak Icarus Asa Butterfield Scylla Erin Yvette Roxy (singing) Ashley Barrett Jetty (singing) Judy Alice Lee Polyphemus Logan Cunningham Prometheus Ben Starr Hades Logan Cunningham Chronos Logan Cunningham Typhon Logan Cunningham

Ad

That concludes everything to know about all the characters in Hades 2 and the voice actors behind them.

Check out the links below for more such articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.