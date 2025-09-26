All Hades 2 characters and their voice actors

By Pranoy Dey
Published Sep 26, 2025 12:36 GMT
Here is a list of all Hades 2 characters and their voice actors (Image via Supergiant Games)
Here is a list of all Hades 2 characters and their voice actors (Image via Supergiant Games)

Hades 2 has been launched, and it's the perfect time to dive into its full cast of characters and the voice actors who bring them to life. The game features 39 characters, along with two additional side characters who contribute to singing. Among the voice actors, nine are returning from the original Hades, including Logan Cunningham, Amelia Tyler, and Judy Alice Lee.

Ad

This article highlights all Hades 2 characters and their voice actors.

Hades 2: All available characters and their voice actors

Melinoe

Melinoe is the main protagonist and the daughter of Hades and Persephone (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)
Melinoe is the main protagonist and the daughter of Hades and Persephone (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Melinoe is the new protagonist of the title and also the younger sister of Zagreus. She is a witch with the ability to use magic and also has the command to use weapons. She has been trained under Hecate to defeat the Titan Chronos. Melinoe's voice is given by Judy Alice Lee, known for her performances in titles Genshin Impact and Diablo IV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hecate

Amelia Tyler is behind the voice of Hecate (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)
Amelia Tyler is behind the voice of Hecate (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)

Hecate is a witch antagonist in this title who serves as a mentor to Melinoe. She is also the leader of the Underworld and protector of Erebus. Amelia Tyler is behind the voice of Hecate, known for giving voices to Baldur’s Gate III, Divinity: Original Sin II, and Nyrissa in Pathfinder: Kingmaker.

Ad

Read more: Should you play Hades 2 with a controller or mouse and keyboard on PC?

Chronos, Poseidon, Hades, Charon, and Polyphemous

Chronos serves as the Titan of Time (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)
Chronos serves as the Titan of Time (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)

The developers have once again brought back Logan Cunningham, who has a vital role in giving voice to Hades. In this title, he voices multiple roles, including Homer (narrator), the main villain Chronos, returning gods like Poseidon and Hades, the ferryman Charon, and the new cyclops boss Polyphemus.

Ad

Dora

Dora is the friend of Melinoe (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Video Game News)
Dora is the friend of Melinoe (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Video Game News)

Dora is a mysterious shade who resides in The Crossroads and serves as Melinoe’s roommate. Erin Yvette, a well-known American voice actress, provides Dora's voice. Some of her notable works include voicing Bonnie in The Walking Dead, Sasha in Tales from the Borderlands, and providing various voices in Minecraft: Story Mode.

Ad

Odysseus

Odysseus was the king of Ithaca, now strategist of The Crossroads (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)
Odysseus was the king of Ithaca, now strategist of The Crossroads (Image via Supergiant Games || YouTube@Zenkye)

Odysseus, once the king of Ithaca, is a strategist of the Trojan War, best known for devising the Trojan Horse that ultimately secured victory for the Greeks. In this title, he serves as a member of the resistance and also a strategist of The Crossroads.

Ad

Check out: Hades 2 System requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs explored

Jason Marnocha, an American voice artist, voices Odysseus. Jason is known for his work in various animated series and TV shows, including the notable Hunter x Hunter and One Punch Man.

Here is a list of all the key characters in Hades 2 and their Voice Actors:

CharacterVoice Actor
MelinoeJudy Alice Lee
HecateAmelia Tyler
OdysseusJason Marnocha
MorosSterling Sulieman
NemesisBecca Q. Co
DoraErin Yvette
SchelemeusDarren Korb
HypnosGreg Kasavin
ErisBrianna Bryan
ZeusPeter Canavese
PoseidonLogan Cunningham
AphroditeCourtney Vineys
DemeterLaila Berzins
HermesAndrew Marks
ArtemisJamie Landrum
AthenaEthel Cutler (and 1 other)
DionysusCyrus Nemati
AresCyrus Nemati
ChaosPeter Canavese
ApolloColin Ryan
HeraJosette Eales
HephaestusDave B. Mitchell
HestiaCerris Morgan-Moyer
SeleneSarah Grayson
CharonLogan Cunningham
ArachneShelby Heather
NarcissusDarren Korb
EchoJudy Alice Lee
HeraclesMatthew Waterson
MedeaTara Langella
CirceHannah Whiteoak
IcarusAsa Butterfield
ScyllaErin Yvette
Roxy (singing)Ashley Barrett
Jetty (singing)Judy Alice Lee
PolyphemusLogan Cunningham
PrometheusBen Starr
HadesLogan Cunningham
ChronosLogan Cunningham
TyphonLogan Cunningham
Ad

That concludes everything to know about all the characters in Hades 2 and the voice actors behind them.

Check out the links below for more such articles:

About the author
Pranoy Dey

Pranoy Dey

Twitter icon

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications