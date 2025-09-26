All Hades 2 characters and their voice actors

Hades 2 has been launched, and it's the perfect time to dive into its full cast of characters and the voice actors who bring them to life. The game features 39 characters, along with two additional side characters who contribute to singing. Among the voice actors, nine are returning from the original Hades, including Logan Cunningham, Amelia Tyler, and Judy Alice Lee.
Hades 2: All available characters and their voice actors
Melinoe
Melinoe is the new protagonist of the title and also the younger sister of Zagreus. She is a witch with the ability to use magic and also has the command to use weapons. She has been trained under Hecate to defeat the Titan Chronos. Melinoe's voice is given by Judy Alice Lee, known for her performances in titles Genshin Impact and Diablo IV.
Hecate
Hecate is a witch antagonist in this title who serves as a mentor to Melinoe. She is also the leader of the Underworld and protector of Erebus. Amelia Tyler is behind the voice of Hecate, known for giving voices to Baldur’s Gate III, Divinity: Original Sin II, and Nyrissa in Pathfinder: Kingmaker.
Chronos, Poseidon, Hades, Charon, and Polyphemous
The developers have once again brought back Logan Cunningham, who has a vital role in giving voice to Hades. In this title, he voices multiple roles, including Homer (narrator), the main villain Chronos, returning gods like Poseidon and Hades, the ferryman Charon, and the new cyclops boss Polyphemus.
Dora
Dora is a mysterious shade who resides in The Crossroads and serves as Melinoe’s roommate. Erin Yvette, a well-known American voice actress, provides Dora's voice. Some of her notable works include voicing Bonnie in The Walking Dead, Sasha in Tales from the Borderlands, and providing various voices in Minecraft: Story Mode.
Odysseus
Odysseus, once the king of Ithaca, is a strategist of the Trojan War, best known for devising the Trojan Horse that ultimately secured victory for the Greeks. In this title, he serves as a member of the resistance and also a strategist of The Crossroads.
Jason Marnocha, an American voice artist, voices Odysseus. Jason is known for his work in various animated series and TV shows, including the notable Hunter x Hunter and One Punch Man.
Here is a list of all the key characters in Hades 2 and their Voice Actors:
