All hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Oct 10, 2025 09:14 GMT
Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 hero changes (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 brings many hero changes (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 brings lots of new content, including a Duelist hero, skins, and an event. Apart from these additions, there are also many balance changes being made to enhance the gameplay experience, especially for competitive players.

Ad

On that note, here’s a full breakdown of every hero buff and nerf in the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update.

Every hero buff and nerf in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update

According to the official website, 13 heroes are receiving changes in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5, and most of them are from the Duelist class. There are also several team-up abilities adjustments, but they don’t affect individual hero stats.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Vanguard changes in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update

Angela and Venom have received some minor changes:

Angela

  • After activating Divine Judgement, increased Axes of Ichors Angela's Bonus Health from 30 per enemy hit to 40 and allies from 15 to 20.

Venom

  • Feast of the Abyss (Ultimate Ability) now applies a 30% Healing Reduction to enemies hit, lasting 4 seconds.

Duelist changes in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update

Seven Duelists have received some important balance changes:

Blade

  • Increased Daywalker Dash secondary attack range from 4.5m to 6.5m.
  • Increased the duration of each slash speed attack gained during Bloodline Awakening from 0.7s to 1s.
  • New Effect: Landing all four hits of Whirlwind Slash granted 1 slash speed stack.
Ad

Hela

  • Reduced Astral Flock start-up cast time; after casting, Hela gained 25 Bonus Health.

Human Torch

  • Reduced Fire Cluster hit Damage per projectile from 5.5 to 5.
  • Fire Cluster now has a 0.5s delay before ammo begins to replenish.
  • During Plasma Body, reduced movement speed from 900 to 850.

Iron Fist

  • Lowered the fixed damage of Yat Jee Chung Kuen from 9 to 8, but increased the percentage damage of the enemy's Max Health per strike from 2.7% to 3.1%.
Ad

Mister Fantastic

  • After successfully pulling an enemy with Distended Grip, the target is now afflicted with a 1-second immobilize effect.

Phoenix

  • Melee attacks no longer stack Sparks.
  • Primary Weapon ammo no longer replenishes during Dark Ascent.
  • Added 1s of cooldown to Dark Ascent.

Psylocke

  • Reduced self-slow rate during Dance of the Butterfly (Ultimate Ability) from 30% to 15%. Increased each strike’s damage from 150 to 170.

Strategist changes in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update

A few support heroes have also received some balance changes:

Ad

Cloak & Dagger

  • Increased the energy cost of Eternal Bond (Ultimate Ability) from 4300 to 4500.

Jeff the Land Shark

  • Reduced the crit damage reduction from the Oblivious Cuteness passive from 70% to 50%

Rocket Raccoon

  • Increased Damage Boost granted by C.Y.A. (Ultimate Ability) from 25% to 40%.

Ultron

  • Reduced Imperative: Patch healing amount from 35 to 30 and healing bonus to the followed ally from 10 to 5.
  • Increased the energy cost of Rage of Ultron (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 3700.
Ad

For more details regarding the team-up abilities adjustments in the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update, visit the official blog here.

Read more related articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications