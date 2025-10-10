All hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 brings lots of new content, including a Duelist hero, skins, and an event. Apart from these additions, there are also many balance changes being made to enhance the gameplay experience, especially for competitive players.On that note, here’s a full breakdown of every hero buff and nerf in the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update.Every hero buff and nerf in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 updateAccording to the official website, 13 heroes are receiving changes in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5, and most of them are from the Duelist class. There are also several team-up abilities adjustments, but they don’t affect individual hero stats.Vanguard changes in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 updateAngela and Venom have received some minor changes:AngelaAfter activating Divine Judgement, increased Axes of Ichors Angela's Bonus Health from 30 per enemy hit to 40 and allies from 15 to 20.VenomFeast of the Abyss (Ultimate Ability) now applies a 30% Healing Reduction to enemies hit, lasting 4 seconds.Duelist changes in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 updateSeven Duelists have received some important balance changes:BladeIncreased Daywalker Dash secondary attack range from 4.5m to 6.5m.Increased the duration of each slash speed attack gained during Bloodline Awakening from 0.7s to 1s.New Effect: Landing all four hits of Whirlwind Slash granted 1 slash speed stack.HelaReduced Astral Flock start-up cast time; after casting, Hela gained 25 Bonus Health.Human TorchReduced Fire Cluster hit Damage per projectile from 5.5 to 5.Fire Cluster now has a 0.5s delay before ammo begins to replenish.During Plasma Body, reduced movement speed from 900 to 850.Iron FistLowered the fixed damage of Yat Jee Chung Kuen from 9 to 8, but increased the percentage damage of the enemy's Max Health per strike from 2.7% to 3.1%.Mister FantasticAfter successfully pulling an enemy with Distended Grip, the target is now afflicted with a 1-second immobilize effect.PhoenixMelee attacks no longer stack Sparks.Primary Weapon ammo no longer replenishes during Dark Ascent.Added 1s of cooldown to Dark Ascent.PsylockeReduced self-slow rate during Dance of the Butterfly (Ultimate Ability) from 30% to 15%. Increased each strike’s damage from 150 to 170.Strategist changes in Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 updateA few support heroes have also received some balance changes:Cloak &amp; DaggerIncreased the energy cost of Eternal Bond (Ultimate Ability) from 4300 to 4500.Jeff the Land SharkReduced the crit damage reduction from the Oblivious Cuteness passive from 70% to 50%Rocket RaccoonIncreased Damage Boost granted by C.Y.A. (Ultimate Ability) from 25% to 40%.UltronReduced Imperative: Patch healing amount from 35 to 30 and healing bonus to the followed ally from 10 to 5.Increased the energy cost of Rage of Ultron (Ultimate Ability) from 3400 to 3700.For more details regarding the team-up abilities adjustments in the Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 update, visit the official blog here.Read more related articles here:Ignite Stage 2 Twitch drops (Sep 25 - Oct 23, 2025): All rewards and how to get themHow to get 'Prank of Monkey King' achievementShou Lao's Blessings event: All rewards and how to get themBest Marvel Rivals crosshairs with reticle codesHow to get the Iron Man Armor Model 42 costume