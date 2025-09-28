How to get 'Prank of Monkey King' achievement in Marvel Rivals

The 'Prank of Monkey King' achievement in Marvel Rivals can be secured by slashing some Fruits of Immortality. Marvel Rivals Season 4 introduced a new map, called K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven. This map hides some unique secrets, one of which is this particular achievement. Thankfully, finding the fruits is rather easy, especially if you spawn on the correct side of the map.

This article will explain how you can unlock the 'Prank of Monkey King' achievement in Marvel Rivals.

'Prank of Monkey King' achievement in Marvel Rivals: How to accomplish

Marvel Rivals achievements section (Image via NetEase Games)

You need to first get on the K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven map in Marvel Rivals Season 4. Once you're on the map, your next priority should be finding the Fruit of Immortality. Here are some easy-to-follow steps:

You can start the dedicated limited-time K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven special queue, or you can go into a Quick Match and wait for the map to appear on its own.

or you can go into a Quick Match and wait for the map to appear on its own. Once on the map, you need to get to the Jade Pond Banquet Table. This can be found in the attacker's spawn area right outside the spawn point.

Here, you will find some Fruits of Immortality scattered around. Simply slashing through 10 of them will unlock the 'Prank of Monkey King' achievement in Marvel Rivals.

Note that even if you spawn on the attacker side, you can only destroy these fruits after the countdown ends and the match officially begins. Destroying them before the match starts will not add to your achievement points.

Securing this achievement will also reward players with 5 Achievement Points. Furthermore, even if you are unable to destroy 10 fruits at once, worry not. The number you already destroyed will carry over into your future matches, so you don't need to do it all at once.

These fruits appear pink in colour, much like a peach, and are often stacked on top of one another on top of tables and in plates. You may also see them scattered on the floor near the Jade Pond Banquet Table. If you have trouble finding them, use your 'B' keybind to find destructible objects in your environment. This will allow you to easily complete the 'Prank of Monkey King' achievement in Marvel Rivals.

