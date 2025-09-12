Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes: New Hero Angela, new modes, bug fixes, and more

Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes have officially arrived. With a brand new hero, Angela, and new lore, the latest season of Marvel Rivals is officially live right now. Not just a new hero, Marvel Rivals has also added a brand new mode called Conquest (Annihilation) and another one called Free Fight. Players can explore all these modes in the game right now.Read on to learn more about Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes.Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notesHere is everything new in Marvel Rivals Season 4:New HeroAngela descends to Marvel Rivals. Prepare to unleash Asgardian might!New StoriesNew Serial - Heart of the DragonNew Angela Lore - Her Sister's KeeperNew Iron Fist Lore - One True ChampionNew Loki Lore - Destined For DoomS4 Battle PassUnlock a heavenly new Battle Pass featuring 10 all-new sets of heroic costumes! This season's theme is the mysterious Fruit of Immortality. We hope you enjoy it!image(1)Season EventThe Scroll of the Immortal Beasts has been revealed. Light up the Immortal Beast badges to earn a free costume: Ultron - Wasteland Robot!图片1CompetitiveRank Reset: Based on your final Season 3.5 rank, ranks will be demoted by 7 divisions. For example, if you ended the season at Diamond I, your Season 4 journey begins at Gold II.New Rank Settlement Rewards: Reach Gold for the divine Angela - Siriana's Silver costume. Earn all-new Nameplate Frames at Diamond and Platinum, plus rock fresh Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and the illustrious Top 500.Arcade Mode HubArcade mode has leveled up!Now with more choices available:New - Conquest (Annihilation)Score 1 point per enemy defeated; first to 50 points wins.Map: Tokyo 2099: NinomaruNew - Free FightBased on Quick Match (Domination, Convergence, Convoy) rules, but no restrictions on duplicate heroes; each team can ban 2 heroes (same ban rules as Competitive).Map Pool: Same as Quick Match (except Throne of Knull). Upon matchmaking, a map is randomly selected.Returning - Clone RumbleGameplay experience has been streamlined: Choose from 2 heroes randomly selected by the system. The side that reaches 100% capture progress on the current map wins. (Victory is decided on a single map.)Map Pool: Same as Quick Match (Domination). Upon matchmaking, one of 15 small maps is randomly selected.Returning: Giant-Size Brain BlastSame rules as before.Map: Tokyo 2099: NinomaruCurrent: ConquestAs per current Conquest rulesMap: Tokyo 2099: NinomaruExisting: Doom MatchAs per current Doom Match rulesMap: Empire of Eternal Night: Sanctum SanctorumAll of the above modes are now permanent!Arcade MatchmakingPick 1–6 modes to queue for.Team up with any number of friends.Other:Can gain Hero Proficiency in Arcade, but has daily caps.New SystemsEmoji Wheel Rework: Added a new list format to equip more emojis, and you can now send them in more scenarios!Costume Rotation: Randomize your hero's look from multiple selected unlocked costumes.Custom Ability VFX Visibility: Choose to see (or hide) others' custom Ultimate Ability effects.Friend Suggestions: Based on your battle performance and preferred heroes, we'll suggest suitable friends to help you connect with more players and team up with compatible allies in-game.Slow Walk: Added slow walk to PC version.Squad Voice Chat: Choose to keep squad comms private by just enabling squad voice chat (the stack you match with) or your entire team (the players you get matched with).Gallery Cards: You can now download high-resolution versions of your Gallery Cards locally on PC and PlayStation? 5.Team Lobby: Entrance animations can now be played in the team lobby.Disconnect Pause: In Custom Game - Tournament Room, hosts can enable auto-pause if a player disconnects.New In StoreAngela - Skuld 2099 BundleAngela - Emoji BundleAngela - Cerulean Lightbringer CostumeAvailable from: September 12th, 2025, at 9:00:00 (UTC)Twitch DropsAs Season 4.0 kicks off, get ready for a new round of Twitch Drops. Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.This round's drops include the Blade - Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.Drops Period: September 12th, 2025, at 12:00:00 (UTC) to October 10th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)TournamentsThe fourth season of the Marvel Rivals Championship is here! Dynamic nameplate designs have been introduced for champion, runner-up, and third-place. Play 10 Open Qualifiers for an exclusive spray reward. Platinum III remains the minimum sign-up rank, with faction slots for each region remaining at 2,500. Please note that, like season 3, the sign-up phase is shorter due to the season length adjustment. Stay tuned for the official schedule and check the Marvel Rivals Championship rules for details.Marvel Rivals Championship Factions have been moved from the main tab under the Tournament section to within the Championship page itself, enhancing the connection between Factions and the tournament. All related functions remain unchanged.College PerksCollege Perk costumes are changing to the following:Spider-Man - Spider-Punk 2099Luna Snow - Mirae 2099Thor - Thor: Love and ThunderPsylocke - Blood KariudoPeni Parker - YatsukahagiLoki - Presidential AttireMagik - Eldritch ArmorMantis - Jade MaidenMister Fantastic - The MakerHela - Yami no KarasuConsolePlayStation 4 version download available September 12th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC) after maintenance.Fixes and OptimizationsAll PlatformsImproved pre-match hero selection wheel; added a &quot;Strike Squad&quot; favorites bar for quick picks.Optimized the Career page to showcase key stats for your frequently used heroes.Fixed incorrect Hero Proficiency display for Lords at match settlement.Maps and ModesArakko: Slightly increased mission vehicle speed for Attacking Side in section 1 (sections 2 and 3 remain unchanged).Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to sometimes become stuck or clip into strange areas.HeroesStar-Lord's Cosmic Confusion: Fixed a rare bug where Peter's Ultimate Ability could sometimes lock onto targets behind certain cover. No more sneaky blaster shots!Winter Soldier's Armored Anomaly: Fixed a visual issue where Bucky's mechanical arm could appear distorted on some costumes in low graphics settings. Now his arm is as reliable as his aim!That covers everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes. Check out our other Marvel Rivals related news and guides:All hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 4 updateMarvel Rivals Season 4 release countdown: Start time for all regionsMarvel Rivals file size and frame rate for PS4 revealed