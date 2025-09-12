  • home icon
  Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes: New Hero Angela, new modes, bug fixes, and more

Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes: New Hero Angela, new modes, bug fixes, and more

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Sep 12, 2025 18:24 GMT
Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes revealed
Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes revealed (Image via NetEase Studios)

Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes have officially arrived. With a brand new hero, Angela, and new lore, the latest season of Marvel Rivals is officially live right now. Not just a new hero, Marvel Rivals has also added a brand new mode called Conquest (Annihilation) and another one called Free Fight. Players can explore all these modes in the game right now.

Read on to learn more about Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes

Here is everything new in Marvel Rivals Season 4:

New Hero

  • Angela descends to Marvel Rivals. Prepare to unleash Asgardian might!

New Stories

  • New Serial - Heart of the Dragon
  • New Angela Lore - Her Sister's Keeper
  • New Iron Fist Lore - One True Champion
  • New Loki Lore - Destined For Doom

S4 Battle Pass

  • Unlock a heavenly new Battle Pass featuring 10 all-new sets of heroic costumes! This season's theme is the mysterious Fruit of Immortality. We hope you enjoy it!
Season Event

  • The Scroll of the Immortal Beasts has been revealed. Light up the Immortal Beast badges to earn a free costume: Ultron - Wasteland Robot!
Competitive

  • Rank Reset: Based on your final Season 3.5 rank, ranks will be demoted by 7 divisions. For example, if you ended the season at Diamond I, your Season 4 journey begins at Gold II.
  • New Rank Settlement Rewards: Reach Gold for the divine Angela - Siriana's Silver costume. Earn all-new Nameplate Frames at Diamond and Platinum, plus rock fresh Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and the illustrious Top 500.
Arcade Mode Hub

  • Arcade mode has leveled up!
  • Now with more choices available:

New - Conquest (Annihilation)

  • Score 1 point per enemy defeated; first to 50 points wins.
  • Map: Tokyo 2099: Ninomaru

New - Free Fight

  • Based on Quick Match (Domination, Convergence, Convoy) rules, but no restrictions on duplicate heroes; each team can ban 2 heroes (same ban rules as Competitive).
  • Map Pool: Same as Quick Match (except Throne of Knull). Upon matchmaking, a map is randomly selected.
Returning - Clone Rumble

  • Gameplay experience has been streamlined: Choose from 2 heroes randomly selected by the system. The side that reaches 100% capture progress on the current map wins. (Victory is decided on a single map.)
  • Map Pool: Same as Quick Match (Domination). Upon matchmaking, one of 15 small maps is randomly selected.

Returning: Giant-Size Brain Blast

  • Same rules as before.
  • Map: Tokyo 2099: Ninomaru

Current: Conquest

  • As per current Conquest rules
  • Map: Tokyo 2099: Ninomaru
Existing: Doom Match

  • As per current Doom Match rules
  • Map: Empire of Eternal Night: Sanctum Sanctorum
  • All of the above modes are now permanent!

Arcade Matchmaking

  • Pick 1–6 modes to queue for.
  • Team up with any number of friends.
  • Other:
  • Can gain Hero Proficiency in Arcade, but has daily caps.

New Systems

  • Emoji Wheel Rework: Added a new list format to equip more emojis, and you can now send them in more scenarios!
  • Costume Rotation: Randomize your hero's look from multiple selected unlocked costumes.
  • Custom Ability VFX Visibility: Choose to see (or hide) others' custom Ultimate Ability effects.
  • Friend Suggestions: Based on your battle performance and preferred heroes, we'll suggest suitable friends to help you connect with more players and team up with compatible allies in-game.
  • Slow Walk: Added slow walk to PC version.
  • Squad Voice Chat: Choose to keep squad comms private by just enabling squad voice chat (the stack you match with) or your entire team (the players you get matched with).
  • Gallery Cards: You can now download high-resolution versions of your Gallery Cards locally on PC and PlayStation? 5.
  • Team Lobby: Entrance animations can now be played in the team lobby.
  • Disconnect Pause: In Custom Game - Tournament Room, hosts can enable auto-pause if a player disconnects.
New In Store

  • Angela - Skuld 2099 Bundle
  • Angela - Emoji Bundle
  • Angela - Cerulean Lightbringer Costume
  • Available from: September 12th, 2025, at 9:00:00 (UTC)

Twitch Drops

  • As Season 4.0 kicks off, get ready for a new round of Twitch Drops. Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.
  • This round's drops include the Blade - Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.
  • Drops Period: September 12th, 2025, at 12:00:00 (UTC) to October 10th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC)
Tournaments

  • The fourth season of the Marvel Rivals Championship is here! Dynamic nameplate designs have been introduced for champion, runner-up, and third-place. Play 10 Open Qualifiers for an exclusive spray reward. Platinum III remains the minimum sign-up rank, with faction slots for each region remaining at 2,500. Please note that, like season 3, the sign-up phase is shorter due to the season length adjustment. Stay tuned for the official schedule and check the Marvel Rivals Championship rules for details.
  • Marvel Rivals Championship Factions have been moved from the main tab under the Tournament section to within the Championship page itself, enhancing the connection between Factions and the tournament. All related functions remain unchanged.
College Perks

  • College Perk costumes are changing to the following:
  • Spider-Man - Spider-Punk 2099
  • Luna Snow - Mirae 2099
  • Thor - Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Psylocke - Blood Kariudo
  • Peni Parker - Yatsukahagi
  • Loki - Presidential Attire
  • Magik - Eldritch Armor
  • Mantis - Jade Maiden
  • Mister Fantastic - The Maker
  • Hela - Yami no Karasu

Console

  • PlayStation 4 version download available September 12th, 2025, at 09:00:00 (UTC) after maintenance.

Fixes and Optimizations

All Platforms

  • Improved pre-match hero selection wheel; added a "Strike Squad" favorites bar for quick picks.
  • Optimized the Career page to showcase key stats for your frequently used heroes.
  • Fixed incorrect Hero Proficiency display for Lords at match settlement.
Maps and Modes

  • Arakko: Slightly increased mission vehicle speed for Attacking Side in section 1 (sections 2 and 3 remain unchanged).
  • Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to sometimes become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Heroes

  • Star-Lord's Cosmic Confusion: Fixed a rare bug where Peter's Ultimate Ability could sometimes lock onto targets behind certain cover. No more sneaky blaster shots!
  • Winter Soldier's Armored Anomaly: Fixed a visual issue where Bucky's mechanical arm could appear distorted on some costumes in low graphics settings. Now his arm is as reliable as his aim!
That covers everything you needed to know about Marvel Rivals Season 4 patch notes.

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
