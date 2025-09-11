Marvel Rivals Season 4 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Marvel Rivals Season 4 is almost here, and it promises a lot of new content for the players to explore. Just like the previous seasons, there will be two new characters, a brand-new Battle Pass, some Hero adjustments, and more. For those wondering, Marvel Rivals Season 4 officially starts on September 12, 2025, at 5am Eastern Time.On that note, here's the exact start time and date of Marvel Rivals Season 4 across all major regions.Marvel Rivals Season 4: Release date and times for all major regionsIt has been officially announced that the two new Heroes arriving this season are Angela and Daredevil. Angela will be playable from the first day, while Daredevil will arrive in Season 4.5 update. The Battle Pass will feature several new skins for characters such as Loki, Peni Parker, and more. Additionally, the College Perks program is set to return.As mentioned before, the new season arrives on September 12, 2025, at 5 am Eastern Daylight Time. Here's the exact time for major regions:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 12, 2025, at 2 amMountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 12, 2025, at 3 amCentral Daylight Time (CDT): September 12, 2025, at 4 amEastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 12, 2025, at 5 amBritish Summer Time (BST): September 12, 2025, at 10 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): September 12, 2025, at 11 amMoscow Standard Time (MSK): September 12, 2025, at 12 pmIndian Standard Time (IST): September 12, 2025, at 2:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST): September 12, 2025, at 5 pmJapan Standard Time (JST): September 12, 2025, at 6 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 12, 2025, at 7 pmNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 12, 2025, at 9 pmBased on previous patterns, players can expect a downtime of at least one hour before the update goes live.Marvel Rivals Season 4 live release countdownMarvel Rivals Season 4 update will arrive when the following countdown reaches zero:That's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4 release time and date.Read more related articles here:Marvel Rivals hero roster for Season 5 leakedWho is the voice actor of Angela in Marvel Rivals?Marvel Rivals might add characters that are not from the Marvel universeMarvel Rivals PS4 release date: When will the game arrive on the older platform?How to apply for College Perks in Marvel Rivals