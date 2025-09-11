  • home icon
Marvel Rivals Season 4 release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 11, 2025 12:57 GMT
Marvel Rivals Season 4 release date and time explored (Image via NetEase Games)
Marvel Rivals Season 4 release date and time explored (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 4 is almost here, and it promises a lot of new content for the players to explore. Just like the previous seasons, there will be two new characters, a brand-new Battle Pass, some Hero adjustments, and more. For those wondering, Marvel Rivals Season 4 officially starts on September 12, 2025, at 5am Eastern Time.

On that note, here's the exact start time and date of Marvel Rivals Season 4 across all major regions.

Marvel Rivals Season 4: Release date and times for all major regions

It has been officially announced that the two new Heroes arriving this season are Angela and Daredevil. Angela will be playable from the first day, while Daredevil will arrive in Season 4.5 update. The Battle Pass will feature several new skins for characters such as Loki, Peni Parker, and more. Additionally, the College Perks program is set to return.

As mentioned before, the new season arrives on September 12, 2025, at 5 am Eastern Daylight Time. Here's the exact time for major regions:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 12, 2025, at 2 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 12, 2025, at 3 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): September 12, 2025, at 4 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 12, 2025, at 5 am
  • British Summer Time (BST): September 12, 2025, at 10 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 12, 2025, at 11 am
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 12, 2025, at 12 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): September 12, 2025, at 2:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): September 12, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): September 12, 2025, at 6 pm
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 12, 2025, at 7 pm
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 12, 2025, at 9 pm
Based on previous patterns, players can expect a downtime of at least one hour before the update goes live.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 live release countdown

Marvel Rivals Season 4 update will arrive when the following countdown reaches zero:

That's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4 release time and date.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

