Marvel Rivals Season 4 Roadmap: What to expect from the upcoming patch?

Marvel Rivals Season 4 launches on September 12, 2025, and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest updates yet for the title. A new hero will join the fight on day one, and another will arrive mid-season. On top of this, there's a fresh map, permanent Arcade modes, and a steady stream of skins and events dropping almost every week. Even if you're still grinding through Season 3.5, this new update will keep you busy right up until Daredevil's arrival.If you're wondering about what the update entails and when it will be rolling out, here's the full schedule.Everything we know about Marvel Rivals Season 4As soon as the new season goes live on September 12, 2025, players will get access to these features right away:New hero - AngelaFruit of Immortality Battle PassScroll of the Immortal Beasts eventArcade Mode with returning game typesAngela's arrival is the major attraction. She's the first flying Vanguard, a tanky warrior who can strike from above while still shielding her team. She also comes with the Skuld 2099 skin, giving her a futuristic, cyberpunk look. Alongside her debut, the season brings a new Battle Pass and the Scroll of the Immortal Beasts event, which includes a free Ultron Wasteland Robot skin.Arcade Mode also kicks off here, making fan-favorite modes permanent. Free Fight, Clone Rumble, Conquest, and Doom Match are all available from day one.Here is a look at when the rest of the additions will roll out:September 19, 2025 - The second batch of swimsuit outfits arrives this week. If you missed the first round earlier in the year, this is another chance to grab some playful summer looks for your favorite heroes.September 26, 2025 - This is one of the most important dates in Season 4. A brand-new Convergence map: K'un-Lun goes live. Inspired by the mystical city tied to Iron Fist, it brings a mix of layered battlegrounds and objective-based gameplay.Read more: Marvel Rivals Blade guideOn the same day, Hela gets her Legendary "Grim Lady" skin, which leans into her darker, gothic side.October 3, 2025 - Emma Frost takes the stage with her Hellfire Protocol Legendary skin. It's a sleek, high-tech design that stands out compared to her usual regal look.October 10, 2025 - Halfway through the season, Daredevil officially joins the roster. While his full kit hasn't been fully revealed, early teasers suggest he'll be a Duelist focused on fast melee combos and punishing backline targets. He'll arrive alongside more events and shop updates, giving players another big reason to jump back in.Season 4 also comes with a fresh set of modifications:Heroes like Thor, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Strange are getting buffs.Popular picks such as Squirrel Girl, Loki, and Psylocke are being toned down.New team-up abilities are being introduced, including Angela pairing with Thor, while some older synergies are being removed.This will shake up the meta and push players to experiment with new combinations.With the season reset, everyone will drop seven divisions from where they finished in Season 3.5. That means the climb begins again.Reaching Gold unlocks Angela's silver-themed ranked skin.Higher tiers come with exclusive borders and crests to show off your progress.A few smaller but useful improvements also roll out with Season 4:A favorites bar for your most-played heroes.Squad voice chat for easier coordination.Shop rotation improvements for costumes.Pause option for custom and tournament matches.Angela becomes playable on September 12, and Daredevil follows on October 10. In between, there's a steady rollout of cosmetics, a new map, and plenty of events to ensure you come back to the game.