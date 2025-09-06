Marvel Rivals hero roster for Season 5 leaked

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 06, 2025 14:35 GMT
Marvel Rivals Season 5 hero roster might already have been disclosed, thanks to new leaks by dataminers. What's surprising is that Season 4 hasn't even started yet, but the clues for the next season are likely already there. For the uninitiated, every season and major in Marvel Rivals features Gallery Cards.

This time, one of the leaked cards from Season 4 seems to suggest the upcoming characters. On that note, here’s everything we know about the Marvel Rivals Season 5 hero roster so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information herein should be taken with a grain of salt.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Gallery Card might have teased next Season's characters

According to @X0X_LEAK on X, a credible dataminer who has accurately predicted numerous skins and characters in the past, the upcoming Gallery Card is titled "Raising the Stakes." It mostly talks about the theme and lore of the upcoming season.

That said, there's a postscript suggesting Season 5 might feature Rogue and Gambit. It says:

“As one who has many tournaments in my day, I hope that you have plans to keep these heroes in line should they decide to deviate from the rules. They have a tendency to do so, I’ve found. And if you play your cards right and they don’t drain every last bit of your life force, I may make an appearance at your next tournament myself...”
This teaser strongly points toward Rogue and Gambit. The phrase about draining every last bit of the life force seems to be referring to Rogue's abilities in the comic books. Playing with cards seems to be tied to Gambit, who is known for throwing explosive playing cards at enemies.

The reason these hints are most likely pointing to Season 5 instead of Season 4 is that each season in Marvel Rivals introduces only two heroes, and those two for the next season are Angela and Daredevil.

As of this writing, nothing has been officially announced, and the Gallery Card itself isn't available in-game. Marvel Rivals Season 4 will be released on September 12, 2025, and that's only when players will be able to confirm if the card is real.

