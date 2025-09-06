Who is the voice actor of Angela in Marvel Rivals?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 06, 2025 08:07 GMT
Everything you need to know about Angela
Everything you need to know about Angela's voice actor (Image via NetEase Games)

Angela in Marvel Rivals is an upcoming Vanguard class character who will arrive in Season 4. Her gameplay reveal trailer was shared on the game's official YouTube channel, and this seems to have gotten the fans excited. She boasts some strong attack mechanics that will be really useful against tanks. Another aspect that has stood out is her strong voice lines.

Ad

Considering all the hype, players might be curious to know who voiced her. The voice actor for Angela in Marvel Rivals is Brittany Cox, a well-known voice actor in the gaming industry. Interestingly, she has never voiced a Marvel character before.

That said, here is everything you need to know about the voice actor of Angela in Marvel Rivals Season 4.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Meet Brittany Cox, the voice actor of Angela in Marvel Rivals

Brittany Cox is a voice actor and producer based in Los Angeles who has been part of over a hundred projects. While she has not voiced any Marvel characters before, her voice is perfect for Angela due to her strong and authoritative tone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, she announced her role on X via a post that received thousands of likes and over 400,000 views. The official Marvel Rivals account welcomed her with the following message:

"We're thrilled to have you on board as the voice of Angela! Your talent truly brings the character to life❤️"
Ad

Here are some of Brittany's most notable performances in the video games:

  • WWE 2K25: As Josie Jane
  • AFK Journey: As Gerda
  • LEGO Fortnite: As the Narrator
  • Fortnite Chapter 4: As the Female Low Cards
  • Fallout 76: As Killmeister Robot and Brotherhood Scout
  • Genshin Impact (English version): As Fischl
  • NBA 2K21: As Jill West
  • Pokémon Masters (English version): As Lisia and Jupiter

Apart from video games, she has also contributed to many series and short films, showcasing her versatility in various genres.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about Britanny Cox. Angela in Marvel Rivals will be available as a playable character during Season 4 from September 12, 2025.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications