Who is the voice actor of Angela in Marvel Rivals?

Angela in Marvel Rivals is an upcoming Vanguard class character who will arrive in Season 4. Her gameplay reveal trailer was shared on the game's official YouTube channel, and this seems to have gotten the fans excited. She boasts some strong attack mechanics that will be really useful against tanks. Another aspect that has stood out is her strong voice lines.Considering all the hype, players might be curious to know who voiced her. The voice actor for Angela in Marvel Rivals is Brittany Cox, a well-known voice actor in the gaming industry. Interestingly, she has never voiced a Marvel character before.That said, here is everything you need to know about the voice actor of Angela in Marvel Rivals Season 4.Meet Brittany Cox, the voice actor of Angela in Marvel RivalsBrittany Cox is a voice actor and producer based in Los Angeles who has been part of over a hundred projects. While she has not voiced any Marvel characters before, her voice is perfect for Angela due to her strong and authoritative tone.Recently, she announced her role on X via a post that received thousands of likes and over 400,000 views. The official Marvel Rivals account welcomed her with the following message:&quot;We're thrilled to have you on board as the voice of Angela! Your talent truly brings the character to life❤️&quot;Here are some of Brittany's most notable performances in the video games:WWE 2K25: As Josie JaneAFK Journey: As GerdaLEGO Fortnite: As the NarratorFortnite Chapter 4: As the Female Low CardsFallout 76: As Killmeister Robot and Brotherhood ScoutGenshin Impact (English version): As FischlNBA 2K21: As Jill WestPokémon Masters (English version): As Lisia and JupiterApart from video games, she has also contributed to many series and short films, showcasing her versatility in various genres.That's everything you need to know about Britanny Cox. Angela in Marvel Rivals will be available as a playable character during Season 4 from September 12, 2025.