  • Marvel Rivals' new Reborn King in Black Venom skin finally reveals Eddie Brock's face

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 15, 2025 10:33 GMT
Marvel RIvals revealed Eddie Brocks face for the first time (Image via NetEase Games)
The brand-new Reborn King in Black Venom skin has been teased in a recent Marvel Rivals skin announcement trailer that also showcased Cloak & Dagger and Winter Soldier's upcoming costumes. These cosmetics are part of the new Abyssal Flame collection. The reason why this trailer is trending is that it's the first time the developers have shown Eddie Brock's face in-game.

On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the Reborn King In Black Venom skin in Marvel Rivals.

Everything we know about the Reborn King in Black Venom skin in Marvel Rivals so far

Marvel Rivals recently released a cinematic trailer to announce the Abyssal Flame collection. While the focus of the video was Cloak & Dagger Polarity Bond skin, it also provided quick glimpses of Venom and Winter Soldier. The designs in this skin collection feature a beak-shaped mask and flowing flame effects.

Interestingly, at around the 0:17 mark of the trailer, Eddie Brock's face was revealed for the first time in the game. For those who don't know, Eddie is a human host of Venom. According to Marvel Comics, he is a journalist who bonded with the alien symbiote that gave him superhuman powers and the ability to turn into Venom. While Venom looks terrifying, Eddie underneath is just a regular man with a complicated past.

The Cloak & Dagger and Winter Soldier skins are already available in the item shop. However, the Reborn King in Black Veom skin is expected to arrive on August 22, 2025. For now, the exact price and other items in the bundle are not known.

That's everything to know about the upcoming Reborn King in Black Venom skin in Marvel Rivals.

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
