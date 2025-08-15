Marvel Rivals' new Reborn King in Black Venom skin finally reveals Eddie Brock's face

The brand-new Reborn King in Black Venom skin has been teased in a recent Marvel Rivals skin announcement trailer that also showcased Cloak &amp; Dagger and Winter Soldier's upcoming costumes. These cosmetics are part of the new Abyssal Flame collection. The reason why this trailer is trending is that it's the first time the developers have shown Eddie Brock's face in-game.On that note, here’s everything we know so far about the Reborn King In Black Venom skin in Marvel Rivals.Everything we know about the Reborn King in Black Venom skin in Marvel Rivals so farMarvel Rivals recently released a cinematic trailer to announce the Abyssal Flame collection. While the focus of the video was Cloak &amp; Dagger Polarity Bond skin, it also provided quick glimpses of Venom and Winter Soldier. The designs in this skin collection feature a beak-shaped mask and flowing flame effects.Interestingly, at around the 0:17 mark of the trailer, Eddie Brock's face was revealed for the first time in the game. For those who don't know, Eddie is a human host of Venom. According to Marvel Comics, he is a journalist who bonded with the alien symbiote that gave him superhuman powers and the ability to turn into Venom. While Venom looks terrifying, Eddie underneath is just a regular man with a complicated past.The Cloak &amp; Dagger and Winter Soldier skins are already available in the item shop. However, the Reborn King in Black Veom skin is expected to arrive on August 22, 2025. For now, the exact price and other items in the bundle are not known.That's everything to know about the upcoming Reborn King in Black Venom skin in Marvel Rivals.Read more articles here:MR Ignite Mid-Season Finals: Where to watch, schedule, prize pool, and moreMR devs speak about whether the game has EOMM, more details to be revealed soonMR Season 3.5 Twitch Drops: How to get Mantis skin, all rewards, and moreMR Season 3.5 brings new AFK and disconnection penaltiesAll hero buffs and nerfs in MR Season 3.5 update