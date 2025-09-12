All hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 4 update

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Sep 12, 2025 08:56 GMT
Marvel Rivals Season 4 adjustments explored (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 4 update is live now, bringing Angela as the newest playable hero while also teasing Daredevil’s arrival later in the season. Alongside all the new content, the developers have also made some balance adjustments to the existing heroes. Every Class has been tweaked in some way, and players might be curious to know the exact changes.

On that note, here are all the hero buffs and nerfs in Marvel Rivals Season 4.

Every hero buff and nerf in Marvel Rivals Season 4 update

A total of 19 heroes have received buffs or nerfs in Season 4. These include cooldown adjustments, damage tuning, and even new effects for some abilities.

Vanguard changes in Marvel Rivals Season 4 update

Here are all the Vanguard Class balance changes in Season 4, as per the official post:

Captain America

  • Removed the Team-Up Anchor bonus 5% Damage boost.

Doctor Strange

  • Maelstrom of Madness cooldown reduced from 8s to 6s.
  • Base health reduced from 600 to 575.

Emma Frost

  • Diamond Form cooldown increased from 15s to 18s.
  • Reduced the Telepathic Pulse energy gained when hitting shields from 10/s to 5/s.

Peni Parker

  • Spider-Drone New Effect: Slows enemies by 8% for 2s per hit (stacking up to 40%).
  • Spider-Drone release interval during Ultimate reduced from 0.7s to 0.5s.

Thor

  • Movement Speed during Ultimate increased from 600 to 700.
  • After landing, stun surrounding enemies for 1s.

Duelist changes in Marvel Rivals Season 4 update

Many Duelists are being adjusted in Season 4:

Black Panther

  • Reduced Bonus Health from Spirit Rend (on Vibranium Marked enemies) from 30 to 25.

  • Reduced base health from 300 to 275.
Blade

  • Ancestral Sword damage per slash increased from 22 to 24.

Magik

  • Removed the Team-Up Anchor bonus 15% Damage boost.

  • Reduced charge time for Magik Slash max damage from 1.8s to 1.2s.
  • Magik Slash New Effect: Projectile pierces enemies, reducing Stepping Discs cooldown by 1s per enemy pierced.
  • Increased Soulsword damage from 65 to 75.
  • Increased Eldritch Whirl damage from 45 to 50.
  • Increased Demon’s Rage damage per hit from 18 to 20.
  • Increased Normal Melee Attack damage from 30 to 40.
  • During Darkchild (Ultimate): Increased Eldritch Whirl single-hit damage from 35 to 45 and Umbral Incursion damage from 135 to 140.
Moon Knight

  • Holds up to 2 charges, each recharging in 6s.

Psylocke

  • Wing Shurikens retrieve damage decreased from 12 to 8 per hit.

Scarlet Witch

  • Can be healed by teammates during Mystic Projection.
  • Increased Reality Erasure damage from 800 to 9999.
  • New Effect: Pulls in nearby enemies (15m radius) during charge, max pull speed 2.4m/s.

Squirrel Girl

  • Reduced Burst Acorn damage from 110 to 100.
  • Increased Squirrel Blockade hit damage from 35 to 50.
  • Increased Mammal Bond cooldown from 10s to 15s.
Winter Soldier

  • Trooper’s Fist New Effect: Second strike applies a 1s debuff, preventing mobility abilities.

Strategist changes in Marvel Rivals Season 4 update

Here are all the buffs and nerfs for Strategist Class heroes in Season 4:

Invisible Woman

  • Slow effect from Guardian Shield increased from 30% to 35%.
  • Invisible Boundary (Ultimate) healing increased from 165/s to 180/s.
  • New Effect: Slows enemies within range by 20%.

Jeff the Land Shark

  • It’s Jeff! (Ultimate) leaves an 8m Healing Pool for 8s, restoring 100 HP/s to allies.
Loki

  • Reduced the illusion’s damage/healing ratio from 100% to 80%.
  • God of Mischief (Ultimate) shapeshift duration reduced from 15s to 12s.
  • Residual shapeshift after active abilities reduced from 5s to 3s.

Luna Snow

  • Fate of Both Worlds duration reduced from 12s to 10s.

Mantis

  • Nature’s Favor Movement Boost decays over 2s after being hit instead of vanishing instantly.

Ultron

  • Ultimate Ability New Effect: Deals 125% damage to Bonus Health.

That's everything about the Hero balances changes in Marvel Rival Season 4. For more information, read the official blog here.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

