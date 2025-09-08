Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks: All rewards and how to get them for free

Marvel Rivals Season 4 is almost here, and NetEase has announced the return of College Perks. For those who don't know, this system was introduced in Season 3 and offers college students a chance to unlock some of the best skins in the game for free. Claiming these items is simple and they stay in your inventory for quite a while.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks.

Everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks

The College Perks program is currently available in the following countries with general academic domain:

Argentina

Australia

Colombia

India

Indonesia

Japan

New Zealand

Philippines

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

Marvel Rivals @MarvelRivals Attention Students! College Perks are back for Season 4! ​ Complete your student verification to instantly unlock exclusive perks - including 10 trial costumes and MVPs throughout Season 4.0 and 4.5 for FREE! ​ Check out all the details here act.neteasegames.com/activity/3sSWzy ​ Don't forget: even if you've enjoyed College Perks before, you'll need to re-verify your email this season. 🎓 ​ If you can't find your school or if email verification fails during certification, please fill out this form directly: https://wyfwtyb.dingwei.netease.com/survey/hhasoq/paper We will resolve this ASAP! ​ Alternatively, you can also fill out the form through the in-game customer service page by clicking the SETTINGS button in the upper right corner, then selecting CUSTOMER SUPPORT > CAN'T CLAIM COLLEGE PERKS.

Additionally, a few other countries are eligible but only through specific colleges/universities:

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Egypt

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Italy

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Spain

Sweden

For a detailed list of eligible colleges and universities, players can read the official document here.

All rewards

Here are the ten free character skins that you can claim during Marvel Rivals Season 4 and Season 4.5:

Thor: Love and Thunder

Love and Thunder Luna Snow: Mirae 2099

Mirae 2099 Spider-Man: Spider-Punk 2099

Spider-Punk 2099 Magik: Eldritch Armor

Eldritch Armor Psylocke: Blood Kariudo

Blood Kariudo Mantis: Jade Maiden

Jade Maiden Loki: Presidential Attire

Presidential Attire Mister Fantastic: The Maker

The Maker Peni Parker: Tarsukahagi

Tarsukahagi Hela: Yami no Karasu

How to get them

To unlock the abovementioned skins for free, you'll need to connect your academic email address with your NetEase Games account. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so:

Open the in-game Settings .

. Go to Community .

. Select College Perks .

. Enter your student email address.

Wait for a verification code in your inbox.

Enter the code in-game and click Verify.

Once done, all skins will be available to equip immediately. Note that you need to re-verify your email address even if you have connected it for perks in the previous season. Moreover, keep in mind that these cosmetics are not permanent, and will only remain until the end of Season 4, which would be roughly two months long.

That's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks.

