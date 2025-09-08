  • home icon
  Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks: All rewards and how to get them for free

Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks: All rewards and how to get them for free

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Sep 08, 2025 18:56 GMT
New Marvel Rivals College Perks announced (Image via NetEase Games)
New Marvel Rivals College Perks announced (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 4 is almost here, and NetEase has announced the return of College Perks. For those who don't know, this system was introduced in Season 3 and offers college students a chance to unlock some of the best skins in the game for free. Claiming these items is simple and they stay in your inventory for quite a while.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks.

Everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks

The College Perks program is currently available in the following countries with general academic domain:

  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Colombia
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • New Zealand
  • Philippines
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
Additionally, a few other countries are eligible but only through specific colleges/universities:

  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Chile
  • Egypt
  • France
  • Germany
  • Hong Kong
  • Italy
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Spain
  • Sweden

For a detailed list of eligible colleges and universities, players can read the official document here.

All rewards

Here are the ten free character skins that you can claim during Marvel Rivals Season 4 and Season 4.5:

  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Luna Snow: Mirae 2099
  • Spider-Man: Spider-Punk 2099
  • Magik: Eldritch Armor
  • Psylocke: Blood Kariudo
  • Mantis: Jade Maiden
  • Loki: Presidential Attire
  • Mister Fantastic: The Maker
  • Peni Parker: Tarsukahagi
  • Hela: Yami no Karasu
How to get them

To unlock the abovementioned skins for free, you'll need to connect your academic email address with your NetEase Games account. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so:

  • Open the in-game Settings.
  • Go to Community.
  • Select College Perks.
  • Enter your student email address.
  • Wait for a verification code in your inbox.
  • Enter the code in-game and click Verify.

Once done, all skins will be available to equip immediately. Note that you need to re-verify your email address even if you have connected it for perks in the previous season. Moreover, keep in mind that these cosmetics are not permanent, and will only remain until the end of Season 4, which would be roughly two months long.

That's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

