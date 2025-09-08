Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks: All rewards and how to get them for free

Marvel Rivals Season 4 is almost here, and NetEase has announced the return of College Perks. For those who don't know, this system was introduced in Season 3 and offers college students a chance to unlock some of the best skins in the game for free. Claiming these items is simple and they stay in your inventory for quite a while.
On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks.
Everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks
The College Perks program is currently available in the following countries with general academic domain:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Argentina
- Australia
- Colombia
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Philippines
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- United States
Additionally, a few other countries are eligible but only through specific colleges/universities:
- Brazil
- Canada
- Chile
- Egypt
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- Italy
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Spain
- Sweden
For a detailed list of eligible colleges and universities, players can read the official document here.
All rewards
Here are the ten free character skins that you can claim during Marvel Rivals Season 4 and Season 4.5:
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Luna Snow: Mirae 2099
- Spider-Man: Spider-Punk 2099
- Magik: Eldritch Armor
- Psylocke: Blood Kariudo
- Mantis: Jade Maiden
- Loki: Presidential Attire
- Mister Fantastic: The Maker
- Peni Parker: Tarsukahagi
- Hela: Yami no Karasu
How to get them
To unlock the abovementioned skins for free, you'll need to connect your academic email address with your NetEase Games account. Here's a step-by-step guide to do so:
- Open the in-game Settings.
- Go to Community.
- Select College Perks.
- Enter your student email address.
- Wait for a verification code in your inbox.
- Enter the code in-game and click Verify.
Once done, all skins will be available to equip immediately. Note that you need to re-verify your email address even if you have connected it for perks in the previous season. Moreover, keep in mind that these cosmetics are not permanent, and will only remain until the end of Season 4, which would be roughly two months long.
That's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 4 College Perks.
Read more articles here:
- Marvel Rivals Season 4 Roadmap: What to expect from the upcoming patch?
- Marvel Rivals file size and frame rate for PS4 revealed
- Marvel Rivals hero roster for Season 5 leaked
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.