Marvel Rivals file size and frame rate for PS4 revealed

Marvel Rivals is arriving on the PlayStation 4 on September 12, 2025. Up until now, the game focused on PC and current-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but the developers want to open the multiversal battlefield to as many players as possible. So, last-gen console owners are finally being brought into the mix.

Ad

It’s not going to be identical to the experience you’d get on PS5, but it’s optimized well enough that you won’t be stuck fighting frame drops. Here’s a full breakdown of the file size, performance, and what that means for a PS4 player.

Marvel Rivals PS4: File size and frame rate revealed

Marvel Rivals will take up around 40 GB of space on PS4. That’s smaller than the install sizes for PS5 (about 46 GB) and PC (around 70 GB).

Ad

Trending

Marvel Rivals @MarvelRivals We’re excited to announce that Marvel Rivals is coming to PlayStation® 4 on Sep 12th UTC, making it easier for everyone to join in the fun. ​ Get to know more about the developers' insights and check the technical specifications here. https://marvelrivals.com/announcements/20250906/40955_1257991.html

Ad

The PS4 build has been trimmed and tuned to run on older hardware, so it doesn’t require quite as much storage. Still, 40 GB can be a big chunk if you’re running on the original 500 GB model. If your hard drive is already stuffed with older games, you’ll want to clear space in advance. Think of it as a good excuse to finally delete that game you haven’t touched in years.

Ad

Read more: Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Here’s where things split depending on which PS4 you’ve got:

Standard PS4: Runs at 1080p and 30 FPS . It won’t feel buttery smooth, but the developers have tuned it to stay steady so you’re not dealing with big frame drops in the middle of a fight.

Runs at . It won’t feel buttery smooth, but the developers have tuned it to stay steady so you’re not dealing with big frame drops in the middle of a fight. PS4 Pro: Gets a big boost, running at 1440p and 60 FPS. That higher frame rate makes a huge difference in a game like this, especially when you’re dodging abilities or trying to line up a perfect ultimate.

Ad

The base PS4 gives you a stable but slower ride, while the Pro feels much closer to what you’d expect on modern hardware.

Marvel Rivals isn’t a slow, story-driven game where frame rate matters less. It’s a competitive hero shooter with fast team fights, big flashy abilities, and split-second reactions. The difference between 30 FPS and 60 FPS is noticeable. At 30, the game works fine, but you might feel just a little behind when things get chaotic. At 60, you’ll feel like you have more control, and aiming or dodging abilities feels more natural.

Ad

If you want the best possible experience, the PS4 Pro is the way to go. But even on the base console, you’ll be able to dive into the chaos and enjoy the multiverse battles when the game launches on September 12, 2025.

Also read: How to get Venom Reborn King in Black skin in Marvel Rivals

For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.