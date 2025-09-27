Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 2 Twitch drops (Sep 25 - Oct 23, 2025): All rewards and How to get them

Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 2 Twitch Drops are live from September 25 to October 23, 2025. This is the second stage of the Ignite event, and just like before, NetEase is giving players a reason to tune into streams with free in-game rewards. This time, the focus is on Rocket Raccoon, a fan-favorite character who’s finally getting his own “Will of Galacta” set.For those new to these events, Twitch drops are rewards you earn just for watching Marvel Rivals streams. The more you watch, the more items you unlock.What's included in Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 2 Twitch drops, and how to claim themThe drops are running from September 25 at 2:00 PM UTC (7:00 AM PT) until October 23 at 9:00 AM UTC (2:00 AM PT), 2025. That’s close to a month of watch time to earn everything.The Ignite tournament streams, partnered creators, and official broadcasts will all have “Drops Enabled,” but once the deadline passes, there’s no second chance.Read more: Marvel Rivals Angela guide: Abilities, how to play, and moreRocket Raccoon is getting a full bundle of cosmetics under the Will of Galacta theme. The rewards unlock in stages as you hit different watch-time milestones:30 minutes watched - Will of Galacta Spray1 hour watched - Will of Galacta Nameplate2 hours watched - It’s Ready! Emote4 hours watched - Will of Galacta Costume (full skin)The spray and nameplate are quick wins you can grab within your first hour of viewing. The emote is unlocked with a little more commitment and the costume, which is easily the most valuable piece, requires four hours total.The nice thing is that watch time is cumulative. You don’t need to binge four hours straight on one stream. You can spread it out across different days or different creators as long as they have Drops enabled.Here’s what you need to do step by step:Link your accounts - Go to the Marvel Rivals site and connect your Twitch account. This is mandatory; if you skip it, none of the drops will transfer to your game.Find the right streams - Look for official Marvel Rivals Ignite broadcasts or any partnered streamer with “Drops Enabled” (you’ll see a tag under the stream title on Twitch).Watch and track progress - Your watch time only counts on one stream at a time. Don’t try to run multiple tabs, it won’t stack. You can track your progress on Twitch’s Drops Inventory page.Claim on Twitch - Once you hit a milestone, claim the reward from your Twitch inventory before moving on. If you don’t claim, the item won’t transfer.Collect in-game - Log in to Marvel Rivals, check your inbox, and you’ll see your items waiting.If you’re looking for the quickest way to finish, tune into official Ignite tournament broadcasts. They run long enough that you can knock out all four hours in a single sitting.Also read: How to get Angela's SKULD 2099 skin in Marvel RivalsFor more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportkeeda:How to get Magneto's 'The Trial Of Magneto' skin for free in Marvel RivalsHow to get Captain America's 'Golden Age' skin for free in Marvel RivalsHow to get Mantis Oceanic Harmony Summer skin in Marvel Rivals