How to get Angela's SKULD 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals

Angela just landed in Marvel Rivals with Season 4. This Vanguard hero is meant to protect her team, and to make her debut even bigger, she’s getting her very first legendary skin, SKULD 2099. This costume takes Angela’s already intimidating presence and gives it a slick, futuristic redesign that fits perfectly into the 2099 theme Marvel Rivals has been teasing.

If you’re wondering how to unlock it, here's what you need to do.

How to unlock Angela's SKULD 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals

You can unlock SKULD 2099 in two simple ways. Both lead to the exact same skin, so it’s just about which route you prefer.

Your first way is through the Store:

Launch Marvel Rivals and open the Store tab from the top menu.

Look under the Featured section, this is where Angela’s SKULD 2099 bundle will be displayed.

Preview the skin and check out the extra cosmetics.

Confirm your choice and spend the required Units to unlock it.

There’s another way through Angela’s Hero Screen:

From the main menu, head to the Heroes tab.

Find Angela in the roster and click on her portrait.

Open the Costumes tab.

Select SKULD 2099, preview the cosmetics, and hit Acquire.

Pay the Units, and the skin will be instantly added to your collection.

SKULD 2099 isn’t just about looks, it’s bundled with extra cosmetics that add flair to every part of your gameplay.

Here’s what you get with the legendary bundle:

The full SKULD 2099 costume - Angela’s futuristic redesign.

- Angela’s futuristic redesign. Intro animation - a custom entrance to show off before battles.

- a custom entrance to show off before battles. Outro animation - a unique victory screen to finish matches in style.

- a unique victory screen to finish matches in style. Animated nameplate - adds personality to your profile.

- adds personality to your profile. Exclusive emote - a fun extra to use in matches.

- a fun extra to use in matches. Spray - themed artwork to tag in-game.

It’s a complete package that makes Angela feel like a centerpiece hero from the moment you select her.

Here’s the price breakdown:

Skin only - 2,000 Units

- 2,000 Units Full bundle - 2,200 Units

That 200-Unit difference is small, especially considering how much more the bundle gives you. If you’re planning on buying the skin anyway, the bundle is the smarter option.

Premium skins like this one don’t stick around for too long, so pick it up while it's still available.

