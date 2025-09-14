Marvel Rivals Angela guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Angela is the newest Vanguard Class Hero in the game. She is one of two new heroes arriving in Season 4, with Daredevil set to join later. Angela features a unique mix of heavy melee attacks and aerial mobility that may take a while to master. Considering she is still new, many players might be curious to know how her kit works and the best ways to use her effectively.
On that note, here's an effective Marvel Rivals Angela guide for you.
Marvel Rivals Angela: All abilities and weapons explained
Marvel Rivals Angela is a melee-focused character with strong mobility for her class. She can swap between axes and a spear, giving players flexible options to attack depending on the situation.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Health: 600
- Role: Vanguard
- Difficulty: 4/5 stars
Here are all of her abilities:
How to play Angela in Marvel Rivals
Mobility
Unlike most Vanguard Class characters, Angela has strong aerial mobility - she can glide across the battlefield with ease. The Assassin's Charge ability makes her harder to pin down, and she can rotate quickly.
Playstyle
Angela is all about carrying out melee attacks. Use the spear while airborne to poke enemies and control the areas. Switch to the axes when you are on the ground and there are multiple enemies around, as the attack rate is significantly faster. Her shield can absorb a lot of damage, so you can confidently play as a frontliner to protect your team.
Ultimate
The Heven’s Retribution ability is a really strong initiation tool. It deals high damage and also binds the enemies in a place for a while. Try using it in a crowded fight to tie multiple enemies at once.
Best Marvel Rivals Angela counters
Since she is a melee attacker, Angela's biggest drawback is her limited range. While she has good mobility, she still struggles against enemies who can keep her at a distance and have a faster attack rate than she does. Here are some of the most effective characters to use against Angela:
- Iron Man
- Mantis
- Luna Snow
- Punisher
- Hawkeye
- Winter Soldier
- Jeff The Land Shark
Marvel Rivals Angela lore
In the Marvel comic books, Angela is the long-lost daughter of Odin and sister of Thor and Loki. Her official in-game description in Marvel Rivals Season 4 reads:
“As the Hand of Heven, the warrior called Angela embodies unwavering courage and determination. Able to manipulate Ichors into various weapons and unfurl her wings to soar across the battlefield, she is ready to deliver divine judgment upon her foes!”
FAQ
1) When was Angela added to Marvel Rivals?
Angela was added to the hero roster during Season 4 on September 12, 2025.
2) Is Angela easy to use in Marvel Rivals?
Yes, despite having a mix of stances, Angela is considered fairly easy to use.
3) Does Angela have any skins in Marvel Rivals?
As of September 14, 2025, she has three skins: Skuld 2099, Siriana's Silver, and Divine Dragon Wing.
Read more related articles here:
- Marvel Rivals Blade guide: Abilities, how to play, and more
- Marvel Rivals Ultron guide: All abilities, ultimate, how to play, and more
- Marvel Rivals Spider-Man guide: Abilities, how to play, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.