Marvel Rivals Angela guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Angela is the newest Vanguard Class Hero in the game. She is one of two new heroes arriving in Season 4, with Daredevil set to join later. Angela features a unique mix of heavy melee attacks and aerial mobility that may take a while to master. Considering she is still new, many players might be curious to know how her kit works and the best ways to use her effectively.

On that note, here's an effective Marvel Rivals Angela guide for you.

Marvel Rivals Angela: All abilities and weapons explained

Marvel Rivals Angela is a melee-focused character with strong mobility for her class. She can swap between axes and a spear, giving players flexible options to attack depending on the situation.

Health: 600

600 Role: Vanguard

Vanguard Difficulty: 4/5 stars

Marvel Rivals Angela on the selection screen (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Here are all of her abilities:

Ability name Default input In-game description Spear of Ichors Left mouse button Lunge forward with your spear, dealing damage that increases with Attack Charge. At full charge, Spear of Ichor can deal more damage and launch up enemies. Axes of Ichors Left mouse button Alternate powerful strikes forward with twin axes, dealing increased damage as Attack Charge grows. The fourth strike propels you forward in a swift dash. Celestial Command C (Team-up ability) Angela shares fragments of her Ichors with Thor, empowering him to hurl a Thunder Spear that restores Thorforce for each enemy struck. Afterward, Thor can leap to the spear's explosion point, dealing a second wave of damage to all enemies within range. Shielded Stance Right mouse button Transform Ichors into a shield, gaining Attack Charge when absorbing damage. Seraphic Soar Passive ability Glide freely through the air. Continuous flying builds Attack Charge. Divine Judgement E (While flying) Dive downward, switch to twin axes and infuse the ground with Ichors to create a Divine Judgement Zone upon impact. Within the zone, gain enhanced Speed and attacks grant Bonus Health to self and nearby allies. Wingblade Ascent E (On ground) Take to the skies, switching back to Spear of Ichors. Assassin's Charge Shift Enter an accelerated dash state, becoming immune to knock-back and launch-up. Enemies struck head-on are carried through the air for a short distance. Heven's Retribution Q Wrap your spear in ribbons and hurl it with force. Upon impact, the ribbons bind nearby enemies. Angela can leap to the spear's location, damaging surrounding enemies and creating a Divine Judgement Zone.

How to play Angela in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Angela in the Practive Range (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Mobility

Unlike most Vanguard Class characters, Angela has strong aerial mobility - she can glide across the battlefield with ease. The Assassin's Charge ability makes her harder to pin down, and she can rotate quickly.

Playstyle

Angela is all about carrying out melee attacks. Use the spear while airborne to poke enemies and control the areas. Switch to the axes when you are on the ground and there are multiple enemies around, as the attack rate is significantly faster. Her shield can absorb a lot of damage, so you can confidently play as a frontliner to protect your team.

Ultimate

The Heven’s Retribution ability is a really strong initiation tool. It deals high damage and also binds the enemies in a place for a while. Try using it in a crowded fight to tie multiple enemies at once.

Best Marvel Rivals Angela counters

Since she is a melee attacker, Angela's biggest drawback is her limited range. While she has good mobility, she still struggles against enemies who can keep her at a distance and have a faster attack rate than she does. Here are some of the most effective characters to use against Angela:

Iron Man

Mantis

Luna Snow

Punisher

Hawkeye

Winter Soldier

Jeff The Land Shark

Marvel Rivals Angela lore

In the Marvel comic books, Angela is the long-lost daughter of Odin and sister of Thor and Loki. Her official in-game description in Marvel Rivals Season 4 reads:

“As the Hand of Heven, the warrior called Angela embodies unwavering courage and determination. Able to manipulate Ichors into various weapons and unfurl her wings to soar across the battlefield, she is ready to deliver divine judgment upon her foes!”

FAQ

1) When was Angela added to Marvel Rivals?

Angela was added to the hero roster during Season 4 on September 12, 2025.

2) Is Angela easy to use in Marvel Rivals?

Yes, despite having a mix of stances, Angela is considered fairly easy to use.

3) Does Angela have any skins in Marvel Rivals?

As of September 14, 2025, she has three skins: Skuld 2099, Siriana's Silver, and Divine Dragon Wing.

