  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to get Captain America's 'Golden Age' skin for free in Marvel Rivals

How to get Captain America's 'Golden Age' skin for free in Marvel Rivals

By Bhargav Ghosh
Published Sep 18, 2025 08:11 GMT
Captain America
Captain America's Golden age skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Every new season in Marvel Rivals brings fresh content, and Season 4 hasn’t disappointed. Alongside new events and rewards, players have a handful of free skins they can unlock just by playing. Out of all of them, Captain America’s Golden Age skin is easily one of the most eye-catching. The only thing you need to do is put in some game time during Season 4.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on this skin before it disappears.

How to unlock Captain America's 'Golden Age' skin for free in Marvel Rivals

The Golden Age skin takes inspiration from Captain America’s earliest comic book appearance in the 1940s. Instead of the tactical, modern gear he usually wears, this outfit gives him a brighter and more classic look. It’s a nice nod to Marvel’s history and a way to stand out on the battlefield.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

The good news is that this skin is completely free. You don’t need to buy the premium Battle Pass or spend real money. All you have to do is play the game and make steady progress on the free Battle Pass track.

Every match you play adds progress to your Battle Pass. Win or lose, you gain XP that pushes you closer to the next page. To unlock the Golden Age skin, reach Page 4 of the Battle Pass. Once you get there, the skin becomes available as a free reward, and you can claim it straight away.

Ad

Read more: Best Marvel Rivals crosshairs with reticle codes (September 2025)

If you log in daily and play a few matches, you’ll hit the milestone naturally without having to grind endlessly. That brings us to the time limit. The Golden Age skin is only available during Season 4. When the season wraps up, the Battle Pass resets, and the free path to the skin is gone. NetEase might sell it later in the in-game shop; if so, you’ll most likely need to pay for it. If you want it free, this is the one window you have.

Ad

Free skins in Marvel Rivals are already rare, but free skins for major heroes like Captain America are even rarer. Even if you don’t play Captain America all the time, this is the kind of cosmetic that feels worth unlocking just so you don’t regret missing it later.

So, if you want Captain America’s Golden Age skin, play matches, keep your Battle Pass moving, and reach Page 4 before Season 4 ends.

Ad

Also read: Marvel Season 4 roadmap: Everything we know

For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav Ghosh

Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.

Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.

Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.

He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications