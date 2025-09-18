How to get Captain America's 'Golden Age' skin for free in Marvel Rivals

Every new season in Marvel Rivals brings fresh content, and Season 4 hasn’t disappointed. Alongside new events and rewards, players have a handful of free skins they can unlock just by playing. Out of all of them, Captain America’s Golden Age skin is easily one of the most eye-catching. The only thing you need to do is put in some game time during Season 4.
Here's how you can get your hands on this skin before it disappears.
How to unlock Captain America's 'Golden Age' skin for free in Marvel Rivals
The Golden Age skin takes inspiration from Captain America’s earliest comic book appearance in the 1940s. Instead of the tactical, modern gear he usually wears, this outfit gives him a brighter and more classic look. It’s a nice nod to Marvel’s history and a way to stand out on the battlefield.
The good news is that this skin is completely free. You don’t need to buy the premium Battle Pass or spend real money. All you have to do is play the game and make steady progress on the free Battle Pass track.
Every match you play adds progress to your Battle Pass. Win or lose, you gain XP that pushes you closer to the next page. To unlock the Golden Age skin, reach Page 4 of the Battle Pass. Once you get there, the skin becomes available as a free reward, and you can claim it straight away.
If you log in daily and play a few matches, you’ll hit the milestone naturally without having to grind endlessly. That brings us to the time limit. The Golden Age skin is only available during Season 4. When the season wraps up, the Battle Pass resets, and the free path to the skin is gone. NetEase might sell it later in the in-game shop; if so, you’ll most likely need to pay for it. If you want it free, this is the one window you have.
Free skins in Marvel Rivals are already rare, but free skins for major heroes like Captain America are even rarer. Even if you don’t play Captain America all the time, this is the kind of cosmetic that feels worth unlocking just so you don’t regret missing it later.
So, if you want Captain America’s Golden Age skin, play matches, keep your Battle Pass moving, and reach Page 4 before Season 4 ends.
