How to get Captain America's 'Golden Age' skin for free in Marvel Rivals

Every new season in Marvel Rivals brings fresh content, and Season 4 hasn’t disappointed. Alongside new events and rewards, players have a handful of free skins they can unlock just by playing. Out of all of them, Captain America’s Golden Age skin is easily one of the most eye-catching. The only thing you need to do is put in some game time during Season 4.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on this skin before it disappears.

How to unlock Captain America's 'Golden Age' skin for free in Marvel Rivals

The Golden Age skin takes inspiration from Captain America’s earliest comic book appearance in the 1940s. Instead of the tactical, modern gear he usually wears, this outfit gives him a brighter and more classic look. It’s a nice nod to Marvel’s history and a way to stand out on the battlefield.

Ad

Trending

Marvel Rivals @MarvelRivals 🐉 Marvel Rivals Season 4: Heart of the Dragon begins on September 12th ​ The Timestream Entanglement has drawn the Seven Capitals together, forming the Heart of Heaven. After Knull’s fall, Hela is imprisoned in the An'Hay-Zhidi, where Dizang—Devil of the Eighth City—dares her to atone for her sins. But Angela will not forgive her betrayal. She arrives in the Heart of Heaven demanding Hela be handed over, yet its guardian refuses to surrender someone under his protection. Justice will be served and a debt will be paid. ​ But while they fight, an even greater danger stirs. Doctor Doom seeks to steal the Chronal Chi of the slumbering dragon Shou-Lao, threatening to unravel the fate of the Heavens themselves. ​ Can Iron Fist protect the Immortal Dragon… or will Doom claim its power? Find out when the Heart of the Dragon awakens on September 12 UTC.

Ad

The good news is that this skin is completely free. You don’t need to buy the premium Battle Pass or spend real money. All you have to do is play the game and make steady progress on the free Battle Pass track.

Every match you play adds progress to your Battle Pass. Win or lose, you gain XP that pushes you closer to the next page. To unlock the Golden Age skin, reach Page 4 of the Battle Pass. Once you get there, the skin becomes available as a free reward, and you can claim it straight away.

Ad

Read more: Best Marvel Rivals crosshairs with reticle codes (September 2025)

If you log in daily and play a few matches, you’ll hit the milestone naturally without having to grind endlessly. That brings us to the time limit. The Golden Age skin is only available during Season 4. When the season wraps up, the Battle Pass resets, and the free path to the skin is gone. NetEase might sell it later in the in-game shop; if so, you’ll most likely need to pay for it. If you want it free, this is the one window you have.

Ad

Free skins in Marvel Rivals are already rare, but free skins for major heroes like Captain America are even rarer. Even if you don’t play Captain America all the time, this is the kind of cosmetic that feels worth unlocking just so you don’t regret missing it later.

So, if you want Captain America’s Golden Age skin, play matches, keep your Battle Pass moving, and reach Page 4 before Season 4 ends.

Ad

Also read: Marvel Season 4 roadmap: Everything we know

For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.